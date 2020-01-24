ORLANDO, Fla. — T.J. Watt doesn’t have to go very far to get tips on pass rushing.
His brother, J.J., is a three-time NFL defensive player of the year and nearing 100 sacks in his career. J.J. lends plenty of advice to his younger sibling.
But J.J. isn’t the only NFL player T.J. goes to when it comes to honing his craft. He’s playing in his second consecutive Pro Bowl this week, and he’s trying to learn as much as he can from the league’s other top edge rushers.
And for a second consecutive year, Watt has been picking the brain of Von Miller, the eight-time Pro Bowler and 2016 Super Bowl MVP for the Denver Broncos. Miller, who has 106 career sacks, is a big fan of Watt’s game.
“He’s great,” Miller said Thursday afternoon at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Disney World, where the AFC and NFC teams are practicing this week. “He has a high motor, and he’s talented. You just can’t coach effort, all the way to the whistle every single time, over and over, every single game. That just has to be you, or it’s not. And that’s definitely T.J.”
Miller, who is 30, was like a coach on the field this week with the other AFC outside linebackers. He was coaching up Watt, Jaguars rookie Josh Allen and Ravens veteran Matt Judon.
The NFL is a competitive business. Next season, Miller hopes to lead the Broncos back to the playoffs, but he’s not shy about giving out his secrets.
For Miller, there are no secrets. Whatever the young guys want to know, he tells them.
“That’s my second calling,” Miller said. “Whatever you want to know, I’m an open book. I just try to pay it forward. I had a lot of great guys come before me and showed me all kinds of good stuff. It would be an injustice not to pass it on.
“I’m so comfortable with myself and my game and my abilities, I like passing information on. Just because I give you the information doesn’t mean you’re going to be able to do it and vice versa. So whatever I can do to give back to the game that has given so much to me, I’m going to do.”
For Watt, the Pro Bowl isn’t just a vacation.
He uses his time among some of the NFL greats wisely.
He also got to know Dee Ford of the 49ers last year when Ford was in the Pro Bowl representing the Chiefs.
“That’s the awesome thing about the NFL,” Watt said. “No one really keeps it close to the vest. We all want to see each other excel. We all watch each other’s film. I think that’s the coolest part. If you see a Von Miller or a Josh Allen, they’re like, ‘I watch your film.’ And I’m like, ‘I watch your film, too.’ It’s really cool to see that. I think that’s the coolest part of being here.”
Watt wouldn’t give specifics, but he took some of his knowledge from last year’s sessions with Miller and Ford and added to his repertoire.
Now he’s up for NFL defensive player of the year after registering 14½ sacks and 8 forced fumbles with the Steelers last season.
“It was some stuff that really helped me, getting off the ball, some other stuff I don’t really want to give away,” Watt said. “Talking to those guys, being around the best pass rushers really helped me visualize and be able to put the film to work and do things that helped me become a better player.”