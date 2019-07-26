As he stood outside the locker room after the first morning walkthrough of training camp, Javon Hargrave laughed. Five questions into a series of about a dozen from reporters regarding getting a contract extension from the Pittsburgh Steelers, Hargrave was told he would keep getting them until either he signs one or the team’s deadline passes for him to get one.
“That’s cool,” Hargrave said when his laugh ended.
Moments earlier, the Steelers defensive lineman was asked what he’s asking from the Steelers in a multiyear extension.
“I aint really asking them nothing. I just, right now, am just playing,” Hargrave said. “I think I am a very valuable player, so I really just come out here and work hard and do everything I can do so that when that time comes it will take care of itself.”
Hargrave is one of the Steelers’ highest-profile players who is entering the final year of his contract and therefore is due for an extension. Club policy is not to negotiate contracts during the season, so if Hargrave and the Steelers can’t reach agreement by their Sept. 8 kickoff at New England, he will enter the upcoming offseason as an unrestricted free agent.
Coming to agreement about the value of a contract is a fascinating case. He was third on the team in sacks last season (6½) while playing a disproportionate number of snaps on run-heavy downs and playing just 43.6% of the defensive snaps.
A proven run-stopper while playing nose tackle in the base defense, Hargrave is also reliable in the nickel rotation at “end” with Cameron Heyward and Stephon Tuitt. During Friday’s camp-opening practice, for example, Hargrave seemed to get as many first-team reps as Heyward and maybe more.
“The more you can do,” Hargrave said, echoing a favorite line of coach Mike Tomlin’s. “So I really hold myself accountable on being able to play every down. I pride myself at that and try to get better at it.”
Hargrave has excelled when he’s played, regardless of down and situation. But will the Steelers give big money to a guy who plays fewer than half their snaps? They already have $60 million contracts committed to Heyward and Tuitt, which probably limits the playing time available for Hargrave, which in turn can make him appear less productive.
It’s a cycle with no clear answer in terms of putting a dollar figure on Hargrave’s value.
“I really ain’t paid it no mind,” Hargrave said of his contract status. “I’ve just been really working on my craft and trying to get better. I haven’t been thinking about that right now.”
Heyward and Tuitt had similar contract-extension talk hang over their heads in consecutive training camps earlier this decade. Safety Sean Davis is Hargrave’s 2016 draft-class mate and roommate, and he’s also eligible for an extension.
Hargrave said he’s heard from many teammates about how to approach the situation.
And he says he wants to stay with the Steelers.