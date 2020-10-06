The Steelers did not want their scheduled game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday to be postponed because of an outbreak of the COVID-19 virus in the Titans organization. But there was an unintended benefit of the decision by the NFL to move the game to a later date.
It gave the Steelers a chance to get in some work for the Titans and have a head-start on their preparation for their rescheduled game Oct. 25 in Nashville.
“We got a lot of productive work done,” Tomlin said. “We got an opportunity to file it away and use it later.”
The Steelers ended up with an impromptu bye week — one month earlier than originally scheduled — but they still managed to practice for two days before the players were off for a 3-day weekend.
In a normal bye week, players have to be given off four consecutive days under the guidelines of the league’s collective bargaining agreement. But Tomlin brought the players back on Monday for a light practice before their scheduled Tuesday day off.
Tomlin said he didn’t receive “special permission” from the league to reduce the players’ time off from four days to three; rather, because the Steelers had already planned their practice for Thursday when they were informed of the postponement, he said the league and players union allowed them to continue with their work schedule.
“The issue for us last week was we didn’t know we had a bye until we were at work,” Tomlin said at his weekly Tuesday press conference. “The [players union] and the league were considerate of those circumstances and allowed us to stick to our schedule.”
The NFL sent a memo to all teams Monday, outlining more stringent virus protocols and potential for “additional financial and competitive discipline” such as loss of draft choices and even forfeitures for teams in violation.
Tomlin said he didn’t have a “strong opinion” when asked about the threat to forfeit games. But he agreed there should be some form of punishment for violators.
“Sure there should be a penalty for negligence, but to the extent of what it should be, that’s not my charge,” Tomlin said. “I’m focused on running this outfit and making sure we adhere to the protocol.”
Johnson ready to roll
Tomlin said wide receiver Diontae Johnson is out of concussion protocol and will play Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles at Heinz Field.
Johnson was injured running a reverse in the second quarter in the most recent game against the Houston Texans and did not return. However, he probably would have played if the Steelers game against the Titans wasn’t postponed.
Tomlin also said two players — fullback Derek Watt (hamstring) and hybrid linebacker Marcus Allen (plantar fasciitis) — are working their way back from injuries and their progress will be monitored through the week.
Watt did some light running at Monday’s practice, Tomlin said. Allen did some running in the pool Tuesday and might try to run on land this week, he said. However, the nature of his injury is very problematic and he could miss several games.