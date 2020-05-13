Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) works with brothers Elias and Eddie Rico Rangel as NFL Pro Bowl players host TAPS family members in a crafts project building commemorative U.S. flags at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., on Jan. 24. The Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS) is a nonprofit that provides assistance to those who have lost a family member while serving in the military.