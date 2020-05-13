Not a soul was surprised by the Steelers announcing that they’ve exercised the fifth-year team option in T.J. Watt’s rookie contract. The only way it wouldn’t have happened is if they had made him one of the few young veterans who get a new deal before they even reach the deadline to pick up the option. But the time for Watt to sign for big money will arrive soon enough.
What last month’s paper move represented for the Steelers was getting back to business as usual when it comes to their first-round draft picks. Since the collective bargaining agreement signed in 2011 included the advent of the fifth-year club option for first-round picks, the Steelers sit solidly in the top 10 of teams who have made use of it the most.
Watt makes 5 of 7 first-round Steelers who have had the franchise extend their first contract through that bonus year (most of the time as a place-holder for a long-term deal). Only five teams have had a better hit rate than that: the Texans, Chargers, Panthers, Rams and Bengals. This year, 18 of 32 players got the nod on their options, up one from a record-low 17 last year. So far, the peak is 23 pick-ups from the 2014 draft class.
The Texans and Chargers have mostly played things straight, making a first-round pick each draft from 2011-17 and opting to retain all seven of those players through their fifth seasons (the Texans did decline Gareon Conley’s option last month, but he was drafted by Oakland and traded last season). Houston actually reached an extension with pass-rusher Whitney Mercilus before the deadline to decide on his option year. The Panthers did the same last month with star running back Christian McCaffrey, but otherwise they’ve only declined the option on one first-round pick who didn’t quite pan out. All but one of eight first-rounders in that span have gotten their fifth year from the Rams, plus one of two first-round picks acquired via trade. Cincinnati hasn’t traded for any first-rounders but is 6 for 8 on exercising the options of its own.
Around the league, only one organization has yet to utilize the contract quirk that can delay elite talent from hitting free agency. Seattle only has made three picks in the first round from 2011-17, and none of those three had the option picked up. Perhaps it’s no surprise given the frequent front office turnover in Cleveland, but the Browns have eschewed their fifth-year options the most, exercising it for just 3 of 12 first-rounders. Six of those nine were traded, including Jabrill Peppers, who actually had his option exercised by the Giants, and Trent Richardson, who netted a first-round pick from the Colts in exchange. But two — quarterback busts Brandon Weeden and Johnny Manziel — were cut before they even reached a third season in Cleveland, let alone a fourth or fifth.
It should be noted that this isn’t necessarily a measure of success in the first round. That’s part of it, but so is a franchise’s willingness to be patient with players they’ve invested in, which can make the decision tricky at times. With Watt, it was a slam dunk for the Steelers. But it also was the first time in a few years they had such a clear-cut call to pick it up.
This time last year, it was a simple choice, but for the wrong reasons. Their 2016 first-rounder, cornerback Artie Burns, had lost his job as a starter, then bumped down the depth chart by draft picks and outside signings. Two offseasons ago, outside linebacker Bud Dupree likely presented as the most difficult yes-or-no fifth-year option for the Steelers. He posted just 14.5 sacks over his first three years, but the Steelers bet on him to be worth more than $9 million guaranteed in 2019.
“I think Bud is just scratching the surface on what he can be,” general manager Kevin Colbert said about a month before the Steelers officially picked up Dupree’s option.
Colbert later insisted he had “no hesitation” making that move, but after another disappointing Dupree campaign with just 5.5 sacks in 2018, it looked as if the Steelers had made an expensive mistake — until that extra year (and money) kicked in and Dupree broke out with 11.5 sacks last season.
That’s an example of the option year paying off for a team believing in a player’s potential. Outside of Burns, the only time the Steelers have bypassed it was with another outside linebacker, 2013 first-rounder Jarvis Jones. Jones never played another NFL snap, so the Steelers have yet to see what it’s like to give up on a first-rounder sooner than they had to. Prior to Jones, David DeCastro and Cam Heyward were obviously worthy of another year on their rookie deals and signed long-term extensions not long after the Steelers committed to the option.
About 11 months from now, the Steelers could be staring at their toughest fifth-year option so far, and also another no-brainer.
Minkah Fitzpatrick has been so good since being acquired from the Dolphins that his pay day with the Steelers might come long before the fifth year of his rookie deal, a potential perk of trading for a previous first-rounder (the Patriots have done this a league-high four times since 2011, but only exercised the option on one, former wideout Brandin Cooks).
The next controversial one for the Steelers figures to be safety Terrell Edmunds, whom they took 28th overall in 2018. Through two seasons, he’s been far more productive and reliable than Burns or Jones but has just one career interception and allowed the fourth-highest passer rating (131.6) among safeties in 2019, according to pro-football-reference.com.
It’s easy to forget that a year out from the first decision the Steelers had to make on a rookie contract option, their 2011 No. 1 pick’s future looked very much in doubt.
Heyward had yet to start a game and tallied just 2.5 sacks his first two years, only to blossom into a defensive stalwart who has rarely left the field for the past six seasons. For the Steelers’ sake, Edmunds will want to walk the path of Heyward and Dupree rather than Burns and Jones.
“If we do [exercise the option],” Colbert said of Dupree two years ago, “the intention is having that player, whoever we designate, be a part of our team for the long run.”