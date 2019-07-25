Coach Mike Tomlin got his much-debated contract extension Thursday afternoon when the Pittsburgh Steelers reported to training camp at Saint Vincent.
The extension, however, covers only one season, not the typical two years that Tomlin has received in the past.
The deal keeps Tomlin with the Steelers through “at least” the 2021 season, the team said in a statement. ESPN reported that Tomlin’s deal contains an option year.
Tomlin, 47, is entering his 13th season as Steelers coach. He has a 125-66-1 regular-season record, and he is 8-7 in the postseason, taking the Steelers to the Super Bowl twice and winning it once.
“Mike is one of the most successful head coaches in the National Football League,” Steelers president Art Rooney II said in a statement. “We are confident in his leadership to continue to lead our team as we pursue our goal of winning another championship.”
The Steelers have won the AFC North six times and qualified for the playoffs eight times in Tomlin’s 12 seasons. The Steelers, though, are coming off a non-playoff 9-6-1 season, which led to questions about whether Tomlin’s contract would be extended beyond the 2020 season.
By announcing the deal Thursday, the Steelers removed any doubt about Tomlin’s future with the team.
Center Maurkice Pouncey, a team captain, said Tomlin’s extension never should have been an issue.
“He deserves it,” Pouncey said. “He runs the team the right way. He disciplines guys the right way. He’s everything you want in a head coach. I know if some offseasons he has taken some heat and some pressure, but I wouldn’t want to play for anyone else.”