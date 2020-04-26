Anthony McFarland joins a crowded position room with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The former Maryland running back, selected by the Steelers on Saturday in the fourth round (No. 124) of the NFL Draft, will compete for playing time with James Conner, Benny Snell, Jaylen Samuels, Kerrith Whyte and Trey Edmunds.
The 5-foot-8, 208-pound McFarland brings a dimension the others lack.
“He’s really explosive,” Steelers running backs coach Eddie Faulkner said.
Case in point: In 2018 against Ohio State, McFarland ripped off touchdown runs of 81 and 75 yards and totaled 298 yards rushing. He did it with the type of speed that earned a 4.44 time in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, the fourth-fasted time among running backs.
“He sees the crease — and it’s his ability to hit the crease — he gets from 0 to 60 quick,” Faulkner said. “He has shown the ability to hit the long ball. That’s a little change from what we’ve got.”
While finishing No. 29 in rushing last season, the Steelers had just one run longer than 40 yards and nine longer than 20, which tied for 19th in the league. Conner, who battled injuries throughout the year, led the Steelers with 464 yards rushing.
“He’s a different type of runner,” Faulkner said of McFarland. “It makes us more valuable as a group.”
Guard likes to intimidate
On his way to becoming a first-team All-American, Kevin Dotson probably didn’t need much more to intimidate the defensive linemen he opposed in the Sun Belt.
But Dotson, the guard the Steelers took in the fourth round (No. 135), engaged in some psychological warfare anyway. And his trash-talking was of an unconventional and highly demoralizing fashion.
“It was more of a intimidation-type thing,” explained Dotson, a four-year starter for the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns. “I feel like I can win any play that I do. So I’ll tell them the play.”
Wait. The 6-4, 310-pound Dotson would tell the opponent the play his offense was running?
“If I tell you the play,” Dotson said, “and you still can’t stop it, it hurts your morale way more.”
Dotson started 52 consecutive games during his time at Louisiana-Lafayette, where this past year he lined up next to Miami Dolphins second-round pick Robert Hunt.
Filling a role
Maryland safety Antoine Brooks began his college career as a linebacker, then he switched to safety before his sophomore season. As a senior, he led Maryland with 87 tackles, including 69 solo. He ranked second on the team with 8½ tackles for loss and tied for the team lead with five pass breakups.
“The biggest thing I liked about him was he was around the ball,” said Teryl Austin, the Steelers senior defensive assistant/secondary coach. “He’s very, very physical. When you watch him, he has a very good feel for the game in terms of instincts and making quick decision and not being afraid to make a decision.
“That’s what you’re looking for in a guy back there.”
Brooks will provide depth behind starting safeties Minkah Fitzpatrick and Terrell Edmunds.
The other backups include Jordan Dangerfield, who plays mostly special teams, and Marcus Allen, who has gotten little playing time in two seasons.
A nose for football
With their final pick, the Steelers found a big body to provide depth on the interior of their defensive line.
The Steelers selected Nebraska defensive tackle Carlos Davis with the No. 232 selection.
Davis is a 6-2, 313-pound redshirt senior who played in 46 games for the Cornhuskers over the past four seasons. He played on the line along with his twin brother, Khalil Davis.
Carlos Davis totaled 125 tackles, 16 for loss, and 9 1/2 sacks in his Nebraska career. In 2019, he had a career-high four sacks. He can help absorb the loss of nose tackle Javon Hargrave, who signed with the Philadelphia Eagles in free agency.
Long-term view on Dupree
The Steelers took outside linebacker Alex Highsmith of Charlotte in the third round a day after Bud Dupree signed his $15.8 million franchise-tag tender.
Highsmith had 14 sacks and 21 1/2 tackles for loss last season, ranking fourth nationally in sacks and fifth in tackles for loss.
That doesn’t mean with his selection that the Steelers are preparing for Dupree’s departure after the 2020 season.
“We’ve always said it’s always been our intent to try to get Bud signed to long-term deal so he can finish his career here,” general manager Kevin Colbert said.
“We have a very dynamic (edge-rushing) duo with Bud and T.J. (Watt) and would like to see them end their careers together.”
The Steelers and Dupree have until a league-imposed July 15 deadline to come to terms on a longer-term contract.