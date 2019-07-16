Recent years have featured no small share of drama within the Pittsburgh Steelers family.
Sunday’s broadcasted feud, though, was all in good fun.
Steelers defensive captain Cameron Heyward was a contestant on an episode of “Celebrity Family Feud” that aired Sunday evening on ABC; former Steelers Hall of Fame center Dermontti Dawson was on the other team.
Heyward was one of five active players on the “NFLPA All-Stars” team, while Dawson centered (no pun intended — he literally stood in the middle of the five contestants on his team) the “NFLPA Legends.”
Dawson’s “Legends” won, prompting a message posted to the verified Twitter account of Heyward that read, “Even though we lost on (Family Feud) I’m glad my guy (Dawson) won! Only a Steeler can beat a Steeler. Thank you for a great time (host Steve Harvey).”
Dawson was part of the episode-ending “fast money” segment that earned the “Legends” the grand prize of $25,000 for their chosen charity — the Team Gleason Foundation, an organization named after former New Orleans Saints player Steve Gleason. Gleason suffers from ALS, and Team Gleason is an advocacy organization committed to raising awareness about and fighting the disease.
The “All-Stars” were playing for the Professional Athletes Foundation, which lists as its mission “was founded to support, strengthen and inspire players as they navigate the many obstacles of life.
Also part of Heyward’s team were Denver Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore and Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas.
The “Legends” included Dawson and fellow retired Hall of Famers Aeneas Williams, Brian Urlacher, Tim Brown and Jackie Slater.