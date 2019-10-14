Another one of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ most important players is out for the season because of injury.
ESPN reported Monday evening that defensive lineman Stephon Tuitt suffered a torn pectoral muscle that will require surgery and force him to miss the remainder of the season.
Tuitt did not play after the first quarter of Sunday night’s 24-17 win at the Los Angeles Chargers.
The six-year veteran had 3½ sacks and 22 tackles through the first five games of the season; Pro Football Focus rated him as the NFL’s fourth-best interior defensive lineman.
The Steelers lost franchise quarterback Ben Roethlisberger during halftime of their Week 2 game, and safety Sean Davis is also on injured reserve.
Receiver James Washington and running back Jaylen Samuels missed the first of what will be multiple games, and cornerbacks Steve Nelson (groin) and Joe Haden (groin), linebackers Mark Barron (hamstring) and T.J. Watt (oblique) also are nursing injuries of unknown degrees of seriousness.
In the second year of a five-year, $60 million contract, Tuitt has not played a 16-game season since he was a rookie in 2014.
Veteran Tyson Alualu will replace Tuitt as the starting left defensive end, but Javon Hargarve, Dan McCullers and rookie Isaiah Buggs will be given more prominent roles and playing time.
The Steelers are idle this weekend and next play Oct. 28 at home against the winless Miami Dolphins.