PITTSBURGH — Steelers coach Mike Tomlin will use the same quarterback rotation as last week for the second preseason against the Eagles on Thursday night. Mason Rudolph will start and will be followed by Dwayne Haskins with Josh Dobbs finishing out the game.
Ben Roethlisberger is not expected to play until the Steelers play host to the Lions in their only home preseason game next Saturday.
And Tomlin is in no hurry to see T.J. Watt play — or practice, for that matter. When asked if Watt sitting out practice is “unique”, he said “not at all.”
“That negotiation process is going to run its course,” Tomlin said. “Some run their courses faster than others. If I remember correctly, Cam Heyward had less than 100% participation when he was in a similar circumstance a short time ago. Again, like I say, I like to focus my energies on the guys that are working and I’m less concerned with the guys that aren’t, whether it’s contract-related or injury-related. At this time of the year, man, I’m all eyes on the guys that are working, and one man’s misfortune or inconvenience is an opportunity for another.
“We’ve got plenty of days ahead, particularly in circumstances where guys are veterans and they know what they’re doing.”
Tomlin said Watt’s absence has allowed him the opportunity to see other outside linebackers in practice, most notably Melvin Ingram, who was signed just days before camp started last month.
“Oftentimes you’re thinning the herd and you’re getting more exposure to others,” he said. “I’ve been excited about the exposure I’ve been able to get with Melvin Ingram, for instance, because he’s not been participating, and Melvin’s had an opportunity to work with the first group and really gain cohesion with some of those guys. That’s where I focus my energies. The business is going to run its course. He’s highly conditioned. Strength staff is working with him. He’s getting in good work days. The process is running its course. In the meanwhile, man, I’m focusing on the guys that are working, their level of productivity and what type of days they’ve been having.”
Tomlin said some players who did not play in the Hall of Fame Game will play against the Eagles, though he did not specify which players that will be.
“I’m looking for very similar things that I was looking for a week ago,” Tomlin said. “There are a number of guys for a variety of reasons who will be getting their first opportunity to play this year. I’m looking for cleanliness in pre-snap situations and circumstances.
“That’s playing penalty-free on offense and fluidity and working with the demeanor we want on offense. To make sure we communicate and adjust on the defensive end. I’ll be looking for some of those things, things I was looking for a week ago.”
For the younger players who will be playing their second preseason game, Tomlin is looking for improvement.
“In some other instances I’ll be looking for elevation in play, not only in terms of quality of play in technique, but awareness because it’s reasonable to expect individuals to take a step the more they get exposed to game-like circumstances,” he said.
“Last week it was an exposure for some. It’s reasonable to expect them to grow in terms of awareness relative to that exposure to be more consistent and developing techniques, for their talents to show, for them to play faster and more fluid now, having gained some experience.”
The only injury update Tomlin gave was on receiver James Washington, whose injury is not considered serious. He only expects him to miss “a day or two.”