Steelers defensive lineman Cameron Heyward is among supporters who have stepped up to make sure Latrobe police officers are well-fortified as they continue law enforcement efforts during the coronavirus crisis.
On Friday , the Pittsburgh native and recent Pro Bowl participant had 12 meals of fish, pierogies and haluski delivered from Bubba’s in Greensburg to the Latrobe police station at mid-day. A dozen more arrived during the early evening.
“It was awesome,” said Latrobe police Chief John Sleasman, who learned from a representative that Heyward wanted to make the gesture.” I got a call two days before that he wanted to donate meals to us, and they asked me how many guys we had and when would be a good time to drop off the meals.”
Afterward, Sleasman “did get in touch with Cam and talked briefly with him. He’s very humble about it. He doesn’t expect any notoriety or attention.
“He’s just a huge supporter for communities everywhere, just a stand-up guy on and off the field.
He knew the long hours and the dedication it takes for us to stay open and stay operating and he wanted to give a little bit to us to help us get through this (coronavirus pandemic).”
Sleasman had a conversation with Heyward during last summer’s Friday Night Lights Steelers practice at Latrobe’s Memorial Stadium, a local highlight during the team’s annual training camp at nearby Saint Vincent College. “He came up to me and shook my hand and thanked me for helping take care of security for the team, which I thought was nice,” Sleasman said.
Other anonymous supporters have paid the bill for meal deliveries to Latrobe police from the local Gino Gianilli’s Homestyle Pizza Palace and Fox’s Pizza.
“We’ve been receiving donations from various organizations around town,” Sleasman added.
The donated meals began arriving just in time — after funding was depleted on March 25 for free meals for on-duty first responders at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport, provided by DeNunzio’s Italian Chophouse and the Westmoreland County Airport Authority.
Mirroring what other communities have reported, Sleasman said overall that “normal everyday” police calls in Latrobe have decreased, but domestic incidents have increased — while Westmoreland County residents are under an order by Gov. Tom Wolf to stay home save for tasks essential to health and safety. The order is meant to help curb the spread of coronavirus infections.
Sleasman said Latrobe police have been fielding many calls from citizens claiming that some non-essential businesses in the city had remained open in defiance of another order issued by Wolf.
“Every one we’ve checked has been in compliance,” Sleasman said. “Either they obtained a waiver or the allegation of them being open was false.”