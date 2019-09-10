After losing a preseason sensation at linebacker on a waiver claim, the Pittsburgh Steelers brought back another linebacker who had a strong finish to the exhibition season.
One day after Tuzar Skipper was claimed by the New York Giants, the Steelers replaced him Tuesday on the 53-man roster by signing Jayrone Elliott.
While Skipper had an NFL-high five sacks in the preseason, Elliott had a strip sack and 88-yard fumble return in the exhibition finale at Carolina. Elliott, however, was among the players cut on Aug. 31 when the Steelers set their initial 53-man roster.
The Steelers also added quarterback Devlin Hodges to the practice squad. Hodges also was cut on Aug. 31, but he was brought back one day after the Steelers traded third-string quarterback Joshua Dobbs to the Jacksonville Jaguars.