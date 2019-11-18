Before this week, Quadree Henderson’s most recent trip to Pittsburgh was to see his alma mater open its season 2 1/2 months ago. Monday, he was back in the building where he spent three years training.
The Pittsburgh Steelers announced the signing of Henderson to their practice squad Monday, the receiver and return specialist returning to the city where he played college football and to the team with which he spent his first NFL training camp.
A consensus All-American returner who also had 917 yards from scrimmage at Pitt in 2016, Henderson signed with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent in 2018. He spent all of camp and preseason with the Steelers but did not make the team.
Henderson was planning on visiting the other side of the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on Monday — the half where Pitt’s program is headquartered.
“Just want to see everybody,” Henderson said. “The coaches, for sure.”
He’s been released six times over the past 15 months, spending time with five NFL teams in addition to being drafted by the XFL’s New York Guardians last month.
The Steelers lost three wide receivers to injury last week, so Henderson adds some depth to the position.
“Most definitely I feel like I can make plays all over the field,” Henderson said. “Just need the opportunity. When I get the opportunity I’ve just got to run with it.”
The initial opportunity will take place only in practice. Henderson was one of three players added to the Steelers’ practice squad Monday, one of two wide receivers. Former Michigan wideout Amara Darboh and former Vanderbilt running back Ralph Webb were the others.
Webb spent eight months with the Steelers from December 2018 until he was waived/injured during this past training camp. A 4,000-yard rusher in his college career, Webb also spent time on the camp rosters and practice squads of the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He also was an XFL draft pick.
Darboh was a third-round pick of the Seattle Seahawks in 2017 and had catches as a rookie before being cut at the end of his second training camp. Darboh was with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier this season, too. He said that Steelers coach Mike Tomlin and his staff took him and some other Michigan players out to dinner during the 2017 draft process.
“I’m happy I made some sort of good impression on them then,” Darboh said, “and I am happy to be here.”
Receiver Terry Wright and linebacker Sutton Smith were released from the practice squad Monday.