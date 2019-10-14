HARRISBURG — Educators say the number of students with special needs has increased in Pennsylvania, and so has the need for funding.
Pennsylvania’s Special Education Funding Commission was created by Act 3 of 2012. After a series of meetings in 2013, the commission developed a funding formula that gave school districts deemed to have the greatest need additional dollars.
The commission has been reconstituted to review the formula. The 15-member committee consists of senators, representatives and members of the Wolf administration, including Education Secretary Pedro Rivera.
Special education has changed since the first funding formula was created, and more children need services, panelists said at a meeting last week in the Manheim Township School District.
Special education students often need services that include speech therapy, behavioral therapy, an individual aide for each student and transportation services, the Commission was told.
Gifted education also falls under special education and lacks funding to train teachers and offer services to those students, said Kali Fedor, president of the Pennsylvania Association for Gifted Education.
The commission, which also met in Lehigh County on Oct. 8, will draft a report and submit it to the General Assembly by Nov. 30.