In Pennsylvania, thousands of applicants for COVID-related unemployment compensation were overpaid — last year.
But while our legislators and executive branch poobahs have staffs in the thousands and draw six-figure incomes, the state Department of Labor and Industry has only 500 fully qualified full-time people.
It would need nearly 3,000 of those people to be able to handle the 800,000 COVID-related claims, on top of the normal ebb and flow of unemployment compensation, according to Jennifer Berrier.
She should know. Berrier is the acting Secretary of the Department of Labor and Industry.
Legislators, of course, are .... Why, they are outraged! Angered! Determined to get to the bottom of this!
Hogwash. Just more hogwash.
Recent House hearings found the same mantra being repeated over and over: “500 ... 3,000.” “Five hundred ... three thousand.” “You can’t do the work of 3,000 people when you only have 500 people.”
And it takes upward of a year to train new hires to navigate the Byzantine labyrinth of state and federal laws and regulations.
So suppose you were overpaid. Suppose, moreover, that you actually managed to hang on to that overpayment. Suppose you want to send it back, but are unsure how to go about that.
Call Labor and Industry?
Hah.
“Blaa-umpf, Blaa-umpf.”
That is close to an onomatopoeic written rendition of a telephonic busy signal.
Do you want to hear the real thing?
Call Labor and Industry. Put the phone down. If the phone is a rechargeable cell phone, be sure to plug it in.
Then listen ... for hours.
Of course, our Republican-led Legislature is determined to fix a bigger problem. It is trying to take emergency action powers away from future governors — even though our current governor, who did overreact in the COVID lockdown’s early months, has learned, adapted, and is no longer egregiously confining Pennsylvanians in our homes.
So while the Legislature tries to gain more power by “fixing” a problem that is going away on its own, desperate people in need of unemployment benefits, advice about those benefits — in plain English, help — can’t get it.
Hmm. Maybe Labor and Industry could use 253 new volunteer helpers. The Legislature never does much in March, anyhow.
So, lawmakers ... why don’t you try to answer those phones for a week? Talk to real people about real problems?
Hmmm?
— Denny Bonavita