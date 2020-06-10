High school sports are back, albeit with measures in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The office of Governor Tom Wolf released on Wednesday preliminary guidance for the resumption of sports on all level in the state.
“Pennsylvania has some of the best athletes and teams in the country and they can now begin to safely return to organized sports,” Wolf said in a press release. “This guidance balances keeping student athletes safe from COVID-19 while allowing them to participate in an important part of their lives.
“This is another step toward reopening our state and getting things back on track. As students and teammates get ready to train and compete, it’s important that they follow precautions to protect each other and their community from the risk of COVID-19.”
The scholastic portion covers all PIAA and Pennsylvania Independent Scholastic Athletic Association athletic programs from kindergarten through high school. The PISAA is a 24-member organization consisting mainly of private schools.
Athletic programs can resume activities under the following guidelines.
• Schools must be in counties in either the yellow or green phase in the governor’s plan to reopen the state. Counties in the red phase aren’t permitted to hold activities.
• Resumption of voluntary conditioning, practices and and games will be at the discretion of the school.
• A school must form an athletic and safety plan approved by the school’s governing body. The plan must be posted publicly on a website. It doesn’t have to be approved by either the Department of Health or the Pennsylvania Department of Education.
• Athletic programs must follow the gathering guidelines set forth previously of no more than 25 people for counties in the yellow phase and no more than 250 for those in the green phase.
• Facilities can not exceed more than 50% capacity. Facilities are limited to student athletes, coaches, officials and staff. The addition of visitors or spectators will be based on future health conditions locally and statewide.
The first official day for PIAA fall sports practice is Aug. 17. However, numerous athletic programs use the summer for voluntary conditioning workouts, camps and scrimmages.
The PIAA shut down all sports activities until July 1. However, the Board of Directors at its May 20 gave approval to Executive Director Dr. Robert Lombardi to permit offseason sports workouts prior to that date provided a county is given permission by the governor’s office to do so.