In this season of swimming pools and fireflies and fireworks and fairs, Harrisburg has shown Pennsylvania citizens how to get it done. “It” being the business of both government and of our youngest entrepreneurs.
In an all-too-infrequent show of bipartisan effort, the state Senate voted with no dissent — not a one in opposition — in favor of a bill that would protect the rights of pint-sized businesspeople to engage in, well, business.
And the timing for the “Free the Lemonade Stands” legislation couldn’t have been more right. For this is, indeed, the season for industrious kids to unfold their folding tables on neighborhood corners and to hawk their lemonade and Kool-aid and cookies and brownies.
And who is not charmed by these children who are motivated to raise some pocket change — coinage for a charitable cause or perhaps for their personal piggy banks.
The legislation, the prime sponsor of which was Rep. Johnathan Hershey, R-Juniata, is a prophylactic protection of kids from the long arm of the law and the hammer of municipal government. Without the legislation, lemonade stands could be shut down by aggressive enforcement of codes aimed at businesses that are supposed to comply with requirements for the sale of foodstuffs.
Rep. Hershey’s bill grants license and permit exemptions to any business operated by a youth who is under the age of 18. The business can be open for fewer than 84 days in a calendar year and it must not generate more than $5,000 in profit. Even that $5,000 limit can be waived if the money is directed to a charitable cause.
There is one key caveat. The mini-entrepreneurs must operate their business in a location that does not compete with a licensed business. In other words, no iced coffees for sale by minors next door to a Starbucks.
The fact is — and it leaves a sour taste in the mouth — that some municipalities have fined children and their families for operating lemonade stands without a license. Rep. Hershey said he’s heard tell of such unpalatable actions happening in Pennsylvania and beyond.
The support in our state seat of government for the next generation’s business moguls and philanthropists is inspiring.
The spirit that motivated lawmakers to come together on a sweet initiative to protect a child’s lemonade stand is evidence of the heart of Harrisburg.
— Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Editorial Board