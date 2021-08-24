ST. MARYS — The Clearfield boys golf team was toppled by host St. Marys 166-190 on Tuesday afternoon at Bavarian Hills Golf Course.
The Bison were led by a 45 from Ryan Geahart. Alex Lansberry added a 47, while Ethan Evilsizor and Eric Fletcher carded 49s.
Adam Miller (53), Dylan Greslick (57) and Zach Walk (63) rounded out the scores for Clearfield.
The Dutch’s Lucas Benjamin was the medalist, carding a 36.
Clearfield dropped to 1-1 and hosts the Mountain League meet today at the Clearfield-Curwensville Country Club.
