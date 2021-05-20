Squirrel Tails for Trout will do a huge trout stocking Tuesday, May 25 near the Curwensville V.F.W. at 11 a.m.
Thank the following sponsors for their kind contributions: RES Coal LLC, Clearfield; John Lewis Shade Post 6 in Clearfield; Thomas E. Knepp of Burnside; A.B.A.T.E. Riders, local and Harrisburg; Bee Kind Winery; Grampian Lions Club; and Collins Rainbow Car Wash.
Bring the entire family and join the fun.
Walmart Distribution Center employees will assist in the stocking. Call Pat Domico, (814) 236-3621.