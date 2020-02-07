Only about 30 feet outside of the room where president Travis Williams, general manager Ben Cherington and manager Derek Shelton spoke at various points this offseason, outlining their vision for the Pirates’ future, there’s a striking reminder of the franchise’s recent past.
On the wall is a framed photo of Clint Hurdle, flashing an ear-to-ear smile and clutching a bottle of water, from the 2013 National League Wild Card game.
While every ounce of this offseason has been about how to chart a new course and get the beleaguered ballclub back to respectability, that picture — Hurdle surrounded by his players inside a raucous home clubhouse — in that place, offers an interesting dichotomy.
Williams, Cherington and Shelton — smart men qualified for the jobs they were hired to do — must walk an interesting line: to restore those winning days of 2013-15, when the Pirates made three consecutive trips to the postseason, a process where they need to extract what was good, discard what was bad and also treat 2020 and beyond as a blank slate.
Shovel too much dirt on the old regime, and the new guys look like jerks. Pretend all was well, and risk enduring more of the same frustrations as of late.
“A big part of leadership is to walk that line, to learn about what’s happened, where the strengths are, what’s worked well and what is sort of native to the Pirates that really ought to stay native to the Pirates because every team is unique,” Cherington said. “We have to preserve the people, processes and activities that continue to make sense and will help the Pirates build a winning team going forward while also being really disciplined about not being emotionally tied or wed to any particular thing because we have to get better, too.”
The Pirates will take a significant step in that direction this week when pitchers and catchers report to Pirate City in Bradenton, Fla., for the start of spring training. It’ll be the first real test for the Pirates’ new triumvirate of leaders, their first chance to make a tangible impact under the background of pitches thrown, swings taken and defensive plays (hopefully) made.
Off the field, that group has outlined visions of a different approach — Williams of “cracking the code” and implementing the sort of stuff that baseball’s best small-market teams do, Cherington of finding a sustained path to winning and Shelton better connecting with players on a young roster.
“Talking or dealing with anything that happened in the past, I wasn’t here,” Shelton said. “So I don’t know the situations that did happen. I didn’t live it. I don’t know what the relationships were.
“Building them going forward so we create a good environment is the most important thing.”
In a realistic sense, on Shelton’s side of this complicated equation, that will mean fewer meetings and a more direct approach in what the Pirates do. It’ll include an emphasis on having fun, lightening the mood and extracting more from returning players.
“In years prior it’s been team meetings all the time,” Josh Bell said. “Not necessarily specific to you, but it’s a lot easier to chime in, to focus in and to have a shorter meeting if it’s one-on-one and spread it out over the course of spring training. That’s my vision for it. I think the guys are going to really enjoy that as well.”
A rung above on the organizational depth chart, Cherington has already tipped his hand, ever so slightly, by turning Starling Marte into a couple of 19-year-old prospects while also hiring guys such as assistant general manager Steve Sanders and special assistant/player personnel Oz Ocampo — men who’ve shown a proclivity for acquiring and developing young talent from various sources, something the Pirates have admitted they’ve lacked.
It will be Williams’ charge to ensure the new group receives the necessary support to do the job well while also helping the Pirates do a better job of connecting with their fans.
“We’ve got to improve in all of those areas that I’ve talked about, whether it’s identification, acquisition, development or deployment; we’ve got to improve in every one of those, which is going to involve change,” Cherington said. “That is the job — to do both — and get help doing that. It’s not something I’m going to do on my own.”
This offseason, while certainly busy, has not been without its bumps. The Pirates’ 2020 major league payroll is currently $48.3 million, third-lowest in the league.
Meanwhile, the same rotation that pitched to a 5.18 ERA returns largely intact. If the Pirates are to improve on their 69 wins a season ago, a number of things must happen. They must field better, as evidenced by their MLB-high 121 errors from 2019. They also need to discover more power; although the Pirates tied for the National League’s best batting average at .265, their .743 OPS ranked 10th out of 15 teams.
Individually, storylines abound. Will Bell look more like he did in the first half than the second? What about Kevin Newman and Bryan Reynolds; can they build upon their terrific rookie seasons? Will Mitch Keller be able to take that next step that eluded Tyler Glasnow?
Those, however, are normal baseball questions, the type of stuff that pops up in every major league city this time of year, the sustenance for hardcore fans until Opening Day. Here, in Pittsburgh, it’s better to think bigger.
By turning over as much as he did this offseason, owner Bob Nutting swallowed $17 million in dead money, a task many didn’t think he’d do. He also lured to 115 Federal St. Williams and Cherington, so accomplished in other arenas, Williams with the Penguins, Cherington with the Red Sox. Together, those guys settled on Shelton, a first-time manager who’s roundly respected around the game.
Moving on from the Old Guard ate away at Nutting, who insisted he worried less about the cost and more about the people involved. Frank Coonelly, Neal Huntington and Hurdle were good people, good baseball men, and they did something in this city that will not soon be forgotten. They helped create the city’s best sports memory in some time — simply known as “the Cueto game.”
Still, Nutting seethed during and after the season. Other players thriving elsewhere infuriated him. He felt the Pirates had fallen significantly behind teams in similar markets, and he said he could sense the fan unrest.
Divorcing himself from the former group and embracing wholesale change became paramount, even if Nutting isn’t a believer in the dirt-shoveling method.
“I’m not good at looking backwards,” Nutting said. “I like looking forward. Certainly there were a lot of challenges and frustrations last year. As you know, I agonized over the changes we did make. I have tremendous — still — respect and appreciation for what Clint did. Great leader. Big part of ’13, ’14 and ’15. Frank, Neal, people who really, deeply cared about the organization. And so it was hard but essential to set a new direction for the club.
“I think we did it clearly, decisively and whole cloth, in the business office and on the baseball side. It’ll take some time for us to get it all running smoothly, but it was critical to go with the full slate.”
Player additions have been scarce. Luke Maile, Guillermo Heredia, John Ryan Murphy and Derek Holland have been the most notable names, meaning internal improvement will be pretty much the only path to success.
The good news for the Pirates is that they have someone in Shelton who has been here before. In 2019, Shelton and his good friend, Rocco Baldelli, took the Twins from 78 wins to 101, relying largely on the same pool of players and bashing their way to the MLB single-season home run record.
A first-year manager, Baldelli did it by allowing players to have fun again, by the Twins being more intentional with their work and empowering Shelton, his bench coach. Shelton has tried to do the same with local product Don Kelly, another significant hire this offseason.
Together, Shelton and Kelly have already formed a crucial bond, one that only figures to grow throughout spring training — the first step toward this new regime erasing the missteps of the former one, all while acknowledging the many positive things those men did as well.
“Spring training will be important,” Shelton said. “I think it’s where we’re going to start to hopefully continue to build relationships, because we’re starting to build those relationships now. It’s going to be very important for us because it’s going to be a different spring training schedule than has been run in the past. It’s going to be a different culture that’s been run in the past. So, it’s going to be an important time.”