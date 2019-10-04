HYDE — Brett Zattoni rushed for 131 yards and two touchdowns on 24 bruising carries Friday night at the Bison Sports Complex to power Clearfield to a 28-14 win over Tyrone.
Zattoni led a Bison rushing attack that carried the ball 45 times for 274 yards on a night when Clearfield’s leading receiver Jake Lezzer was injured early in the game on a 23-yard reception.
Quarterback Oliver Billotte was 8-of-13 for 83 yards, going to Matt Pallo five times for 41 yards and a score.
“Our kids responded well,” Clearfield head coach Tim Janocko said. “I thought our offensive line had a good night. I thought Oliver managed the game really well. We had some big drives. Zattoni ran hard, (Jason) Plubell had some good runs and Matt Pallo stepped up and had some catches.
“Overall, I thought everybody pitched in and made some plays.”
Lezzer was injured on the Bison’s fourth offensive play (and did not return), putting Clearfield at the Tyrone 32 after his catch and run.
Zattoni had runs of 4, 16 and 3 yards to move the Bison to the Golden Eagle 9, and Billotte found Pallo for a 6-yard TD pass to finish off the drive with 3:09 left in the first quarter. Zach Hess added the first of his four PATs to make it 7-0.
Clearfield stopped Tyrone on its ensuing possession thanks to Hayden Kovaliclk’s sack of Brandon Lucas which forced the Eagles’ second punt of the night.
The Bison took over at its own 43 and marched 57 yards on eight plays — all runs — to boost their lead to 14-0 with 8:12 left in the half. The Bison were also aided by a 15-yard penalty on Tyrone (for a late hit out of bounds) that gave them a first down after Billotte was stopped two yards short on third-and-10 from the Eagle 42.
Zattoni, who carried five times for 19 yards on the drive, dove in from 5 yards out to cap the series.
Another penalty on Tyrone along with an Allan Myers sack stalled the Golden Eagles next drive and they were forced to put once again.
The Bison took over on their own 25 and went on a 11-play, 75-yard drive that ended with Billotte connecting with Karson Kline on a 12-yard score with just 42 seconds left in the half.
Tyrone was once again hit with a 15-yard penalty, this one helping the Bison overcome a second-and-14 from their own 21.
Zattoni also kept the drive going by converting a pair of third-and-3s, running for 6 yards on the first and 11 on the second.
Clearfield kept the momentum on its side after the halftime break by going 74 yards on 10 plays to boost its lead to 28-0 with 7:10 to go in the third quarter.
Plubell got the drive off to a fast start with a 27-yard scamper on an inside handoff off a misdirection play. Zattoni did much of the rest of the damage on the drive and capped it with a 6-yard TD run through a gaping hole.
Lucas put Tyrone in great position to score on the next Eagle possession with a 36-yard run on a third-and-15 to get the ball to the Bison 30.
But back-to-back penalties on Tyrone pushed the Eagles back and they ended up punting to the Bison again.
After surrendering a first down, the Eagle defense stiffened, forcing the first Bison punt of the night. The kick only went 13 yards and Tyrone started at the Bison 35.
Just six plays later Lucas hit Damon Gripp in the corner of the end zone and Keegan Raabe added the PAT to cut the Bison lead to 28-7 with 1.9 seconds left in the third quarter.
Tyrone forced Clearfield to go three-and-out on the next series and got the ball back at its 43 after a 31-yard punt.
With momentum starting to swing, Tyrone quickly moved 57 yards to paydirt.
Lucas connected with Gripp again, this time for a 23-yard score with 7:04 remaining in the game.
Clearfield looked to regain control of the gain on its next possession, which started at the Bison 38.
Ian Billotte took an end around 12 yards to midfield and Billotte followed with a run down the sideline, stepping out of a tackle and stiff-arming a Tyrone defender before taking the ball to the end zone.
But Billotte was called for facemasking the defender at the Tyrone 12, which pushed the ball back to the 27. Clearfield eventually turned the ball over on downs at the Eagle 11.
With time winding down, Tyrone quickly moved to the Clearfield 41, but consecutive sacks by Ian Heitsenrether pushed the Eagles back to their own 45 and they ran out of time after connecting on two short passes to end the game.
“Everyone contributed,” Janocko said. “I thought our defensive line made some big plays there at the end. we played pretty well defensively. Tyrone made a couple plays in the fourth quarter, but we did a good job overall.”
Clearfield held 198-88 edge in yards in the first half, but Tyrone turned the tables in the second, outgaining the Bison 180-159.
“That happens,” Janocko said. “But it’s a win. And it gives us a winning season. That win No. 6 is significant.
Lucas rushed for 106 yards on 22 carries and completed 15 of his 23 passes for 142 yards and two touchdowns. Gripp caught 6 for 66 yards and both scores.
Billotte ran eight times for 66 yards and Plubell carried eight times for 53.
Clearfield improved to 6-1 with the win, while Tyrone dipped to 2-5.
The Bison host Bald Eagle Area on Oct. 11.