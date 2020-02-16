ALTOONA — The West Branch wrestling team struggled through an uncharacteristic down dual meet season with a lot of youth on the team and finished with a 7-16 season.
But everything came together for the Warriors at Friday and Saturday’s District 6 class 2A Tournament at the Altoona Fieldhouse with plenty of wrestlers showing promise that the hard work is beginning to pay off.
Warrior 182-pounder Ethan Yingling was the only wrestler that advanced to the Southwest Regional Tournament, but several others had themselves deep in the consey round and were just a couple points here or there from possibly getting into the Top 6 and keeping their season alive.
“I thought for the most part, all of our guys wrestled pretty well,” West Branch head coach Jason Bainey said. “We peaked this weekend and that’s what you want to give yourself a chance. It’s a young team and they kept battling. We had some issues all year and that was a big problem, but i told them next year we need to make weight in November and not February.”
Yingling needed to win his first two bouts in the conseys Saturday to qualify for regionals and did just that, beating Marion Center’s Keegan Whitfield 19-6 and topping Central Cambria’s Ethan Kubat 7-2 to make it to the consey semis where he took care of Westmont Hilltop’s Mason Muto, the No . 5 seed, 4-1 in Tiebreaker 2.
That put the sixth-seeded Yingling in the third-place bout where he fell to Cambria Heights’ second-seeded Ian Eckenrode 5-4.
Yingling went 4-2 in the tournament and is 27-7 on the year.
West Branch had three more wrestlers come a match away from advancing in Kaleb Sallurday (106), Will Herring (152) and Tyce Cantolina (170).
“Ethan wrestled pretty well,” Bainey said. “He was in the third-place match and hoping to get a good draw at regionals. We have him believing in himself and the training that he has that he can compete with anyone.”
Sallurday and Herring ended up placing seventh and could still go to regionals if someone in their weight class is unable to go.
The eighth-seeded Sallurday (17-14) was 3-2 in the tournament with losses to champ Coen Bainey (Bald Eagle Area) and fourth-place finisher Landon Dunsmore (Huntingdon). He also had a win over Penns Valley’s Chase Fleshman, who finished fifth, and beat Forest Hills’ third seed Jude Martyak 4-0 for seventh.
“We thought Kaleb was the fourth-best kid at 106 here,” Bainey said. “He wrestled up at 113 all year to help the team and he got a bad seed at 106. But for him to battle back for seventh and for Will to get seventh, those guys gave themselves a shot to get to regionals if someone can’t compete.”
Herring lost to Westmont Hilltop’s Hudson Holbay and BEA’s Drew Koleno, who matched up in the fifth-place bout, during the tournament and ended up 3-2 like Sallurday.
He took care of Southern Huntingdon’s Wyatt Campbell 5-3 in the seventh-place bout and finished his junior year at 22-9.
Cantolina, nearly got out despite being seeded 12th. He lost to Juniata Valley’s fifth-seed Isaac Watson, who he pinned on Friday, 10-5 in the seventh-place bout. His other losses came to third- and fourth-place finishers Alex Weaver (Tyrone) and Gage Peters (Huntingdon). His two wins came by fall.
John Myers (138), Aaron Myers (145) and Billy Bumbarger (220) also made it to the second day of wrestling. Both Myers’ were 3-2 on the weekend, helping the Warriors flirt with the Top 10 in the standings before settling for 14th.
“We were in the Top 10 all weekend and dropped down a little bit at the end,” Bainey said. “This is the first time we ever kept our guys here overnight to get the experience and see how things work so it’s not all new to them when they’re back next year.
“We have 15 kids returning and a couple coming up from junior high and I know I’m super excited and the kids are excited.”