ALLPORT — The West Branch softball team returns just four letterwinners for the 2021 campaign after losing three girls to graduation, while a few others chose not to play this season.
Seniors Sarah Betts and Brianna Bone and juniors Meghan Cantolina and Madison Nelson are back for the Lady Warriors and will be counted on to provide a young roster with some stability.
“With a young roster and many players getting their first action at the varsity level I’ll really be counting on their leadership and for them to help set the standard of play we want out of our players.” second-year head coach Dan Betts said.
Three big holes the Lady Warriors need to fill were left by the graduation of Ashley Mertz, Emma Miller and Elishea Reed. That trio, like so many 2020 graduates, never got to play an inning last season due to the pandemic.
“Losing last season was hard on anyone who was involved with a spring sport but especially the seniors,” Betts said. “We had three seniors that missed out on playing their final softball season at West Branch. They were a big part of our program and I wish they could have gotten to take the field last spring.
“After losing last season we are putting emphasis on following all safety protocols and precautions required to make sure we are able to take the field this year.”
With the loss of last season, the Lady Warriors are very short on varsity experience with nine of the 13 players on the roster never playing an inning at that level. However, Betts says the newcomers show plenty of promise.
“While I do have three sophomores, Hannah Betts, Kamryn MacTavish and Alaina Royer, that were on the varsity roster last year, they didn’t actually see any play with the lost season,” Betts said. “While majority of roster doesn’t have varsity experience, I am excited about the talent level of our younger players and how they are coming along. They will play a vital role in the team’s success this season, and I think they are up for the challenge.”
While West Branch may be short on varsity experience overall, it does have the luxury of having two returners (Bone, Nelson) with pitching experience and a third player (MacTavish) who at least had some varsity practice time last season.
Betts will reprise her role at first base and Cantolina is returning to the outfield. Bone will play third when not pitching, while MacTavish is expected to see a lot of time at shortstop. Hannah Betts is in the mix for time at third base as well.
Sophomore Kaitlyn McGonigal is currently leading the way at second base, while Royer and freshman Greysyn Gable are both being looked at behind the plate.
Freshman Mallory Graham is likely to take on the open outfield spots, while either Gable or Royer may get the nod at the final outfield position depending on how the catcher battle shakes out.
Betts says that even though he feels pretty confident that’s how the lineup will look for Game 1, things could certainly change at any time.
“The season is fluid and we’ll make adjustments game-by-game as needed,” he said. “I will find a way, whether it’s getting a bat in the lineup, glove in the field or speed on the bases where every player on roster will help contribute to the team’s success this season at some point.”
Betts says the Lady Warriors have set some goals this season. Playing as much as possible is obviously the top priority, but the Lady Warriors are hoping to put things together and make a playoff run.
“This season we are happy to be back on the field and having the opportunity to play,” Betts said.
“But our team goals remain the same. We want 10-plus wins, to reach the postseason and see how far we can go.”
The Lady Warriors open the season Friday at Bellwood-Antis.
Roster
Seniors
*Sarah Betts, *Brianna Bone.
Juniors
*Meghan Cantolina, *Madison Nelson.
Sophomores
Hannah Betts, Tayla Fetters, Kamryn MacTavish, Alaina Royer, Kaitlyn McGonigal, Kayleigh Smeal, Kassidy Schmidt.
Freshman
Greysyn Gable, Mallory Graham.
*Returning letterwinners
March
26—at Bellwood-Antis, 4 p.m. 30—at Glendale.
April
6—Mount Union. 8—at Moshannon Valley. 12—Curwensville. 13—Juniata Valley. 15—Williamsburg. 19—at Harmony. 20—Claysburg-Kimmel. 22—Bellwood-Antis. 26—Harmony. 27—Glendale. 29—at Mount Union, 4:15 p.m.
May
3—at St. Joseph’s Academy. 4—Moshannon Valley. 6—at Juniata Valley. 11—at Williamsburg. 13—at Claysburg-Kimmel, 4 p.m.
Games begin at 4:30 p.m. unless noted