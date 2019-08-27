ALLPORT — The West Branch girls soccer team is coming off a 14-5-2 record and its second consecutive District 6 class A runner-up finish under head coach Angie Fenush, now in her third season and fully entrenched at the helm of the program.
And while the Lady Warriors lost a group of 10 players to graduation, Fenush believes the program is in a good place and has the players coming through the system to stay in the hunt for ICC and D-6 titles.
“Alicia (Lutz) and I as well as Hank and Simler (junior high coaches) have been very fortunate to have players (all 3 years of our tenure) that really understand the team aspect starting at the junior high level and that we are all out here working together to accomplish something great as a program,” Fenush said. “We were also fortunate that the group we have this year has been with us since they seventh grade year and that makes the transition to varsity a lot smoother in terms of knowing each other’s expectations.
“The girls have had the taste of success in the last two years by making that district title game and last year’s ICC championship, but they also know the pain of defeat by not bringing home the gold and they have been working hard on the little things and constantly wanting to get better. They are learning every day and challenging each other to make each player better than the day before.
“And the same goes for us coaches. We made a lot of errors in our first two years and it’s a learning process for us as well. We’ve spent some time on the offseason bettering our approach to meet the needs of this year’s team and we just hope it comes together in the season.”
Helping the Lady Warriors in their quest for another successful season are a group of nine letterwinners that were critical to last year’s run and will help to ease the loss of the large graduated class and the absence of any seniors on this year’s squad.
“Having this group of letterwinners back is a great asset,” Fenush said. “We lost 10 superb athletes to graduation last year that really helped mold the future of the program and this year we are lucky to have two juniors who have been a part of that mold and vocal as well as active leaders since the day they stepped on the varsity field in ninth grade.
Junior letterwinners Sarah Betts and Trinity Prestash will lead the young Lady Warriors, while sophomores Anna Diviney, Eleyna Hanslovan, Mariah Hayles, Madison Kephart, Olivia Stavola, Olivia Straka and Lauren Timblin will also be huge assets to the team as returning letterwinners.
“Sarah Betts has been a brick wall in goal for two straight seasons with numerous shutouts, and Trinity Prestash, our leading goal scorer, is back and has really developed her game in the offseason to be more than just a scorer. And both of those athletes are tremendous leaders on and off the field. You can’t find a better example of good work ethic.
“We also have an outstanding group of sophomores who made a big impact in their freshman year and have grown tremendously in the offseason. Only being in 10th grade, this group has some phenomenal skill sets.”
Sophomores Olivia Blasko, Katlyn Folmar, Alaina Gormont, Leah Heller and Paige Washic and freshmen Hannah Betts and Emmie Parks will also be looked at to provide valuable minutes (some as starters) to the team.
“We are lucky again in our sophomore class to have some girls joining us this year that will be tested right away in their first varsity experience and so far this offseason they’ve shown they are ready to rise to the challenge and earn their position,” Fenush said. “And despite having just two freshmen, both have been battling the upperclassmen for a starting spot and have really shown their athleticism.”
Parks will be part of the Lady Warriors’ forward rotation along with Prestash, Straka and Folmar.
“They have shown improvement in not only shooting abilities but decision making as well,” Fenush said.
Midfielders will consist of Timblin, Diviney, Hanslovan, Kephart and Hannah Betts.
“These girls have worked really hard stepping up and owning the position and the responsibility that comes with it,” Fenush said.
Defenders include returning starters Hayles and Stavola as well as new faces in Heller, Blasko and Gormont. Heller will also back up Sarah Betts in net.
“These girls play their positions well and have done a great job learning to work as a unit,” Fenush said.
While the Lady Warriors are coming off two straight appearances in the district finals, the major goals Fenush has for them is to grow as players and people and let the on field success take care of itself.
“Our goals this year are to grow every day as athletes and people,” she said. “Get better every day, have fun, try a new move, play a different position to help better the team or overcome a bad habit like shooting at the goalie, and challenge ourselves.
“We can’t be satisfied with what we’ve done in the past, we’ve got to want to get better individually and as a team.”
The Lady Warriors open their season Saturday, hosting the second annual West Branch Kick Off Tournament. They play St. Joseph’s Academy at 9 a.m.
Roster
Juniors
*Sarah Betts, *Trinity Prestash.
Sophomores
Olivia Blasko, *Anna Diviney, Katlyn Folmar, Alaina Gormont, *Eleyna Hanslovan, *Mariah Hayles, Leah Heller, *Madison Kephart, *Olivia Stavola, *Olivia Straka, *Lauren Timblin, Paige Washic.
Freshmen
Hannah Betts, Emmie Parks.
*Returning letterwinners
Schedule
August
31—West Branch Kick Off Tournament, 9 a.m.
September
5—Everett. 10—at Northern Bedford. 12—Moshannon Valley. 16—Philipsburg-Osceola. 17—at Brookville. 19—at Ligonier Valley, 5:30 p.m. 24—at St. Joseph’s Academy, 4:30 p.m. 26—at Tussey Mountain, 5 p.m. 28—Bishop Guilfoyle, 10 a.m. 30—at Philipsburg-Osceola, 6 p.m.
October
1—Curwensville. 3—Northern Bedford. 9—at Everett, 5 p.m. 10—Tussey Mountain. 14—at Curwensville. 17—at Moshannon Valley, 6 p.m.
Matches begin at 4 p.m. unless noted