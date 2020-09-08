HYDE — The Clearfield girls soccer team was very young last season with a large group of freshman and a few sophomores playing key roles on a squad that finished with a record of 14-5-1 and was the District 9 runner-up following a 3-2 loss to Karns City.
And after losing four starting seniors to graduation, the Lady Bison are going to look even younger this season.
Clearfield has just one senior, letterwinner Amanda Hazel, on the team to go with only three juniors — letterwinners Lydia Brown and Emma Hipps along with Megan Rowles — meaning the Lady Bison will need to rely heavily on a young core.
“We will definitely be a young team this year,” Clearfield head coach Todd Winters said. “We lost some key players to graduation; Emily Shipley and Jasmyne Wilbur on the back line for us and Madison Davis in the midfield. Madison will continue her play in college.
“The biggest shoes to fill will be Hayley Moore at keeper. The work Hayley did over the past two years for our team was very good, as a player and a vocal leader.”
Hazel, Brown and Hipps lead a group of nine letterwinners, which also includes sophomores Megan Hamm, McKenna Lanager, Abby Ryan, Riley Ryen, Elle Smith and Cara Turner.
“We do have a nice group coming back this year,” Winters said. “On the attacking side, Elle Smith enters her sophomore year after leading the Mountain League last season in scoring with thirty seven goals. Emma Hipps is entering the season in great shape and is motivated to do well. She will provide a lot of speed and power.”
Hipps scored nine goals and added 12 assists a season ago. Ryen added eight goals and eight helpers, with Hazel netting seven goals and chipping in with three assists.
“Riley Ryen and Abby Ryan will use the experience they gained last year to run the center midfield positions,” Winters said. “Our only senior, Amanda Hazel will lead the back line, along with Megan Hamm.
“Lydia Brown and McKenna Lanager will also be providing experience to the midfield.”
In addition to the returning letterwinners, a large and talented group of incoming freshmen will also play key roles.
“We are fortunate,” Winters said. “They will be expected to be contributors right away. I’m sure we will have some growing pains, but these girls have a good chemistry. A lot of the incoming freshmen and our current sophomores have been playing together since U8 and that translates well.”
Winters will once again be joined by assistants Jayme Spence and Richie Smith.
“They both bring a lot knowledge to the team and connect well with the girls,” Winters said.
With the strong group of returning letterwinners and influx of talented freshmen, Winters expects his squad to make some noise, both in the league and the district.
“We look to be competitive in the Mountain League and contend for the District 9 title,” he said.
And most importantly, Winters is just happy that his team is getting the chance to play after a summer of uncertainty.
“With everything that has gone on with the Covid 19 pandemic, be it political or not, we are just excited to have the chance to play,” Winters said. “A lot of seniors last year lost opportunities that they can never get back. We are doing are best to stay healthy and not take anything for granted.”
The Lady Bison open the season Saturday morning, playing host to Brookville.
Roster
Senior
*Amanda Hazel
Juniors
*Lydia Brown, *Emma Hipps, Megan Rowles.
Sophomores
*Megan Hamm, *McKenna Lanager, *Abby Ryan, *Riley Ryen, *Elle Smith, Myra Smith, *Cara Turner.
Freshmen
Kaylie Brown, Jaylee Gill, Taylor Hudson, Kira Knox, Alayna Lansberry, Emily McCracken, Lexie Miller, Grace Natoli, Cayleigh Walker, Alayna Winters.
*Denotes returning letterwinners.
Schedule
September
12—Brookville, 10 a.m. 14—at DuBois. 15—Bald Eagle Area. 17—Tyrone, 4 p.m. 19—Philipsburg-Osceola, 10 a.m. 21—Bellefonte. 23—at Huntingdon. 26—at Central, 10 a.m. 28—West Branch, 4 p.m. 29—at Penns Valley.
October
1—at Philipsburg-Osceola. 5—Central. 7—at Bald Eagle Area. 13—at Tyrone, 4 p.m. 15—at Bellefonte. 19—Huntingdon. 21—Penns Valley. 22—Curwensville, TBA.
Varsity matches begin at 6 p.m. unless noted.