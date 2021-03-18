The Clearfield swimming team qualified nine for the PIAA class 2A meet set for Friday at Cumberland Valley High School.
It will be junior Leif Hoffman’s second time at the event, but a first-time experience for the rest of the group heading to the meet. Hoffman and sophomore Mason Marshall also qualified last season, but didn’t get to compete as the meet was postponed and eventually canceled due to COVID.
Hoffman and Marshall will be joined by teammates Hunter Cline and Nick Vaow and Lady Bison Danielle Cline, Charlise McSkimming, Josie Narehood, Emma Quick and Beth Struble.
“We are taking a rather young and inexperienced group of swimmers to the state meet,” Clearfield head coach Jackie Morrison said. “It will be a great first experience, since the meet is much smaller this year with less qualifiers. So it’s a nice way to introduce them into that level of competition with a lot less pressure and stress.”
The state meet this year will be timed finals, with just two heats and 16 qualifiers per event. Usually there are 32 qualifiers with four heats of prelims, followed by finals later in the session. But while the format has been changed due to COVID Morrison said she is just happy that the kids are getting to compete this season.
“It is the same format as our district meet so we will be familiar with that philosophy,” Morrison said. “We are simply grateful and appreciative to be able to attend the state meet and be able to compete to the best of our abilities. It’s been a crazy season, but we are just thankful to be able to participate and represent our school and our community. We will do our best.”
Hoffman is the highest-seeded Bison, coming in at No. 9 in the 500 free. He finished eighth in the event as a freshman and was awarded a seventh-place medal in the 500 last season as all qualifiers were given the medal based on seed. He and Marshall also got sixth-place medals for the 400 free relay.
“Leif currently is seeded ninth in the 500, which means that he is the top seed of Heat 1,” Morrison said. “The fastest eight are in Heat 2. He will have to swim his best race ever in order to break into the Top 8. So our goal is to win the heat with a best time and see how it holds up against Heat 2. Regardless, I know he is looking forward to setting a new personal best just like all of our other swimmers.”
That’s the main goal for all the Clearfield swimmers — put up the best times of the season.
“Our goals are always the same,” Morrison said. “We always want to end the season with our very best performances and our fastest swims of the season. There are some incredibly fast swimmers at this meet, some are the best in the country.”
Hoffman will also compete in the 200 IM, an event he is seeded 14th in. Marshall is 16th in the 100 breast and the Bison medley relay consisting of Cline, Hoffman, Marshall and Vaow are seeded 13th.
All the Lady Bison are seeded 16th — Cline in the 100 fly, Quick in the 200 IM, Narehood in the 500 free and the team of Cine, McSkimming, Quick and Struble in the 400 free relay.
Morrison said her team will learn plenty during their PIAA experience.
“Watching and learning from the fastest swimmers in the state is always an added perk for our kids,” she said. “Our kids learn so much at this meet and they just soak it all in. It’s going to be a lot of fun, especially with this group because they are a close-knit group that gets along very well. I’m looking forward to watching them compete at the highest level.”
The girls class 2A meet begins at 10:45 a.m. The boys take the stage at 5:30 p.m.