ST. MARYS — After losing four divers to graduation last season, including two-time PIAA qualifier Cody Shaw, Clearfield came into the 2019-20 year with a lot of fresh faces and inexperience.
But the divers improved every day and in every competition and put it all together with a strong showing at the District 9 Meet Saturday morning at St. Marys.
Bison junior Justin Hand won the boys competition with a score of 356.40 to defeat classmate Corbin Turner by 18.90 points. Sophomore Nick Unch was third with a score of 324.15.
“Justin was able to secure top honors on the boys side,” Clearfield head coach Bob Mikesell said.
“Justin looks forward to competing at the state meet at Bucknell.
“For a first-year competitive diver, Justin has worked especially hard to get where he needed to be as a competitive diver, considering he was also competing and practicing as a member of the varsity wrestling team for most of the winter sports season. I can’t say enough about his leadership and work ethic in order to meet his personal goals.”
Lady Bison diver Jazlynn Shomo just missed joining Hand at states, as the freshman diver was outscored by Bradford’s Sydney Rodgers 323.40 to 311.60.
Shomo trailed 147.50 to 140.80 after preliminaries before cutting her deficit to a point after the semifinals.
However, Rodgers was able to outscore her in the final two dives to secure the district title and a trip to states.
The PIAA class 2A Swimming and Diving Championships are slated for March 11-12 at Bucknell University.