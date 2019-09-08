HYDE — The Clearfield cross country team has had thee different head coaches in the past three seasons.
But the one constant the Bison have had in the coaching staff is Eric Yingling, who was an assistant under Todd Winters (now the girls soccer coach) in 2017 and Jacob Pistner in 2018 before taking over the reins this year.
So Yingling, who began running about a decade ago, is familiar with the sport and the kids he is coaching.
“I started running as a way to stay in shape almost 10 years ago, and it grew into a passion and hobby of mine,” Yingling said. “I began running competitively about five years ago, and have been learning more about the sport ever since.
“I began coaching as a volunteer with Clearfield two seasons ago when Todd Winters was head of the cross country program, and then became the assistant with Jake Pistner last year. I learned a lot from those two, and we had some great experiences together.
“Jake had talked to me this spring about wanting to pursue other opportunities this fall, and asked if I wanted to take over as head coach. I was happy to step up to lead this program. Even though we will miss Mr. Pistner, Kerry Wallace is helping as my assistant this year and brings a very positive attitude to the table.”
Yingling takes over a very small team with just six boys and five girls on the roster, making it very important for Clearfield to stay injury free to be able to score as a team in duals and invitationals.
“Our numbers are very small this year,” Yingling said. “The biggest challenge is keeping everyone healthy so that we have a chance to still compete in the Mountain League.
“However, the small numbers do allow me to speak with and understand the needs of every single one of my runners. We are all very close, and I think they would all agree that our unity helps make this difficult sport a little easier.”
Among the 11 athletes on the roster are five letterwinners. Senior Trevor Franek and junior Simon Quigley will lead the boys team, while senior Avry Grumblatt and juniors Abigail and Amanda McCracken will lead the girls.
“My letterwinners are extremely important to the team,” Yingling said. “We lost several extremely talented athletes to graduation last year, and my letterwinners will have to step up to fill those roles.”
Even with the loss of five seniors on the boys side, including state qualifiers Isaac Swanson and Jeremiah Vezza, and two on the girls team, as well as the small numbers, Yingling thinks his squad can still be very competitive in the Mountain League, if they avoid injury.
“My first priority is the health of my athletes,” he said. “Cross country is a sport that lends itself to many different injuries, and I need to make sure we are training hard but safely. However, even though this team is small, they are very talented. I think the boys can compete with any team in the league, and I think there are 2-3 girls who can be Mt. League All-Stars.”
Yingling is also working to get the numbers up for the future of the program.
“A final goal I have is just to promote the sport itself within the school,” Yingling said. “More numbers would help create more competition in practice and increase our chances of winning titles.”
But the current numbers aren’t stopping Clearfield from aiming high this season.
“On the boys team, I think Trevor Franek, Simon Quigley, Ben Luzier, and Tyler Olson all have a chance to put down some very low times by the time we get to districts,” Yingling said. “I would not be surprised if some of those guys made it to the state meet this year.
“On the girls side, Avry Grumblatt has a chip on her shoulder from the terrible conditions at districts last year, and I don’t think she’ll let anything get in her way from making it to states. Amanda McCracken has put in some serious work over the last year, and if that continues I hope to take her to the state meet in November.
Yingling says the rest of the team is working just as hard and he expects good things from all of them.
“Michael Odrosky is new, but working very hard and I’m excited to see his times drop. Will Brickley is light years ahead of where he was last year which is really exciting.
“Abby McCracken is running better than ever, and I think she will be a major contributor this year. Alycia Edwards has already ran her best 5k on our course ever in the second week of the season, so that should be a motivation to keep improving. Finally, my only freshman Scarlett Singleton is a very hard worker, and I look for her to continue improving to the point that she earns some points toward Mountain League All Stars.
I’m very excited for the season and all of my athletes.”
Clearfield began its season Saturday at the Saint Francis Invitational.
The Bison open their Mountain League schedule Tuesday, hosting Bald Eagle Area.
Roster
Boys
Senior
*Trevor Franek
Juniors
Ben Luzier, *Simon Quigley, Michael Odrosky.
Sophomores
Will Brickley, Tyler Olson.
*Returning letterwinners
Girls
Senior
*Avry Grumblatt.
Juniors
Alycia Edwards, *Abigail McCracken, *Amanda McCracken.
Freshman
Scarlett Singleton.
Schedule
September
7—at Saint Francis Invitational, 9:30 a.m. 10—Bald Eagle Area. 13—at State College Spiked Shoe Invitational, 11:30 a.m. 17—at Central (with Tyrone). 24—at Bellefonte (with Penns Valley).
October
1—Philipsburg-Osceola. 5—at Ridgway Invitational, 9 a.m. 8—at Hollidaysburg. 16—at Penns Valley (Mountain League Championships).
Meets begin at 4 p.m. unless noted