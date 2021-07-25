PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Clearfield 16U Teener League All-Stars have made a habit of falling behind big early in games and then rallying throughout the Area 6 VFW Tournament.
Sunday was no different for Wise Eyes.
Clearfield committed eight errors in the first inning of its game with Punxsutawney-Brookville and dug itself a 7-0 hole at Rich Kuntz Field.
Wise Eyes fought back to take a 10-9 lead in the top of the seventh, but Punxsutawney put together a rally of its own, walking off with an 11-10 victory on a Justin Miller RBI single that forced a deciding second game.
The tough loss didn’t deter Clearfield, which rebounded with a 24-12 victory in Game 2 to clinch the Area 6 title and earn a spot in the VFW State Tournament at Lebanon next weekend.
“It was a matter of wills and our kids wanted it more,” Clearfield head coach Sid Lansberry said. “It was a tough way to lose the first game, but they were able to respond and came out with more spunk and enthusiasm in the second game.
“I give the kids a lot of credit. It was a long, hot day, but they kept battling.”
Clearfield took a 4-1 lead in the third inning in Game 2 and held an 8-3 advantage heading to the bottom of the fourth.
Punxsutawney came roaring back in the home half of the frame, scoring eight times to go on top 10-8.
But Wise Eyes responded with eight of their own in the top of the fifth to take a 16-10 lead — a lead they never again relinquished.
Hayvin Bumbarger led the Clearfield offense, going 5-for-6 with three runs scored and six RBIs.
Will Domico and Derrick Mikesell added three hits each for Clearfield, which clubbed 19 in the game. Domico scored three runs, while Mikesell scored two and knocked in two.
Cole Bloom also had a multi-hit game with two, while scoring three runs and adding two RBIs.
Bumbarger got the win for Wise Eyes after tossing the final four innings in relief of Hunter Rumsky.
It was a bit of redemption for Bumbarger, who got hung with the loss in Game 1 after allowing two runs in the bottom of the seventh in relief of Elijah Quick, who tossed the first five.
Quick only gave up six hits in his five-plus innings of work. But he also walked six and was the victim of 10 Wise Eyes errors. Only three of the nine runs he allowed were earned.
Punxsutawney scored seven runs — only two earned — on just two hits in the first inning of Game 1 and added another unearned run in the bottom of the second after Clearfield’s Eric Myers belted a 2-run double in the top to get his team on the board.
“There was no excuse for the type of inning we had in the first,” Lansberry said. “But after that we played a good strong game and came back.”
Clearfield cut its deficit to 8-4 in the top of the third thanks to a Bumbarger RBI single as well as a run on a Punsxy wild pitch.
After a scoreless fourth, Wise Eyes plated three more runs in the fifth to make it 8-7.
Bumbarger had another RBI single, while Domico knocked in a run with a double. Domico also scored on a wild pitch, which he did in the third inning as well.
Clearfield took the lead in the sixth when it pushed three more runs across the plate.
Myers started the rally with a one-out walk before pinch-hitter Luke Casher reached on an error. Both runners moved up a base on the error.
Punxsy went to its bullpen after that, bringing in Donnie Bender, who issued an intentional walk to Quick to load the bases.
Bloom followed with a bases-clearing single to put Wise Eyes in front 10-8.
Carson Weaver hit an RBI double for Punxsutawney in the bottom of the sixth to get his team back to within a run of the lead at 10-9 before Clearfield threatened again in the top of the seventh.
Wise Eyes loaded the bases against Bender as Rumsky reached on a dropped third strike, Anthony Lopez was hit by a pitch and Myers walked.
But Bender got out of the jam with a groundout, then helped Punxsy rally for the win in the bottom of the seventh.
His single plated Nick Motter to tie it. Bender then stole second and scored on the Miller base hit.
But the tough loss was all but erased from Clearfield’s memory with the 24-12 win in the nightcap.
Clearfield is back in action at the VFW State Tournament at Lebanon at date and time to be determined.
Game 1
Clearfield—10
Quick p-ss 3200, Bloom c 4233, Domico 2b-ss-2b 3231, Bumbarger 1b-p 4022, Kushner cf 4110, Rumsky ss-2b-3b 4000, Lopez 3b-rf 2100, Mikesell lf 4010, Myers eh-3b-1b 2112, Lombardo rf-eh 3100, Casher ph 1000. Totals: 34-10-11-8.
Punxsutawney—11
Stauffer ss-cf 4110, Bender cf-p 5222, Miller p-3b 2311, C. Weaver 3b-1b-3b 3111, Shumaker lf 4121, Neal 2b 4110, B. Weaver 3b-1b 4000, Dunmire 1b-p-1b 3001, Motter rf 1100, Fisher ph 1110. Totals: 31-11-9-6.
Score by Innings
Clearfield 022 033 0—10 11 11
Punxsutawney 710 001 2—11 9 2
LOB—Clearfield 9, Punxsutawney 8. 2B—Myers, Domico; Bender, C. Weaver. SF—Dunmire. SB—Miller 3, Motter. IBB—Quick (by Bender). HPB—Lopez (by Bender). WP—Quick; Miller, Dunmire, Bender. PB—B. Weaver.
Pitching
Clearfield: Quick—5+ IP, 6 H, 9 R, 3 ER, 6 BB, 3 SO; Bumbarger—1 2/3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO.
Punxsutawney: Miller—4 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO; Dunmire—1 1/3 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO; Bender—1 2/3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO.
WP—Bender. LP—Bumbarger.
Time—2:32.