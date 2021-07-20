PHILIPSBURG — The Clearfield Wise Eyes 16U Teener League All-Stars scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to break a tie, then held off Philipsburg-Osceola in the top of the seventh to notch a wild 13-11 victory Monday evening at the Don Womer Baseball Complex.
The lead Clearfield took in the sixth was its first of the game as P-O stormed out to a 7-0 lead in the first inning of the VFW Area 6 Tournament.
“That was an awesome comeback by these kids,” Wise Eyes head coach Sid Lansberry said. “After being down seven, looking like the Bad News Bears, to chip away the whole game and come back, that’s really an amazing comeback. Credit to the kids.”
The visitors by coil flip. P-O sent 11 batters to the plate in the first, cracking six hits and being helped along by three Wise Eyes errors.
Parker Scaife had an RBI double, Wyatt Finocchio had a run-producing single and Cam Mason knocked in two with a base hit. The Blue Sox also plated two on an error.
Clearfield started chipping away in the bottom of the first, getting an RBI single from Eric Myers.
Wise Eyes cut their deficit to 7-3 in the third on a Hayvin Bumbarger RBI single and a Myers sac fly. Elijah Quick started the two-run rally with a one-out triple and scored on Bumbarger’s hit.
Clearfield continued its comeback with two more in the fourth.
Cole Bloom picked up an RBI on a fielder’s choice and Derrick Mikesell drew a bases-loaded walk to plate the other run. Mikesell walked all four times he came to the plate.
Walks were a problem for P-O as the Blue Sox issued 10 in the game.
“Discipline at the plate made the difference,” Lansberry said. “We started taking pitches, and it paid off.”
“You have to throw strikes,” P-O head coach Kevin Hahn said. “Thats the name of the game.”
After Wise Eyes got within two of the lead, P-O’s offense got going again, scoring three times in the top of the fifth.
Haydn Kephart clubbed a 2-run double in the frame, while Aidan Minarchick had an RBI groundout.
But Clearfield answered with five in the bottom of the fifth to tie things up.
Bloom drew a bases-loaded walk, Quick smacked a 2-run single and Hayden Rumsky had an RBI on a base hit. Clearfield also scored a run on a delayed steal of home plate after Rumsky drew a throw to second.
Wise Eyes then took the lead in the sixth when Kamden Kushner doubled to left with two outs, knocking in Myers, who reached earlier on a fielder’s choice.
Anthony Lopez followed with a 2-run single to give Clearfield some cushion heading to the seventh.
P-O didn’t go down quietly as Justin Ivicic hit a one-out single and Minarchick reached on a two-out infield single.
Scaife knocked in Ivicic with a base hit, but Clearfield got out of the inning when Bumbarger, who came on in relief in the sixth, got a comebacker to end it.
Bumbarger got the win, tossing two innings and allowing one run on four hits.
Quick started for Clearfield and pitched the first five. He allowed 10 runs, but only four were earned. Most of the damage came in the first as Quick held P-O scoreless in the second, third and fourth innings.
“Elijah didn’t pitch badly,” Lansberry said. “He probably should have only given up two or three runs.”
P-O racked up 16 hits in the game. Scaife led the way with three, while Minarchick, Knepp, Finnochio and Ivicic each had two.
“We hit the ball very hard all game long,” Hahn said. “They made some really good plays. Their second baseman (Will Domico) had two really nice plays. Sixteen hits usually wins the game. But I’m not complaining. We played a good game.
Rumsky led Wise Eyes with three hits. Quick added two, while scoring twice and knocking in two. Kushner scored three runs.
P-O is back in action this evening. The Blue Sox meet Punxsutawney at Lawrence Township Rec Park.
Clearfield travels to Punxsutawney on Wednesday.
Philipsburg-Osceola—11
Kephart cf 5012, Minarchick ss-p 5121, Scaife p-1b 5132, Massung 1b-ss 5110, Albright c 4110, Suhoney eh 4010, Knepp 3b 2220, Finnochio lf 4221, Mason rf 3212, Ivicic 2b 3120. Totals: 40-11-16-8.
Clearfield—13
Bloom c 4202, Quick p-ss 4222, Rumsky ss-3b 3231, Bumbarger 1b-p 2011, Mikesell lf 0001, Myers eh-3b-1b 3112, Domico 2b 4010, Lombardo 3b-eh 2100, Casher eh 1110, Kushner cf 3311, Lopez rf 3112. Totals: 29-13-11-12.
Score by Innings
P-O 700 030 1—11 16 2
Clearfield 102 253 x—13 11 4
LOB—P-O 12, Clearfield 10. 2B—Scaife, Kephart; Kushner. 3B—Quick. HBP—Ivicic (by Quick). SF—Myers.
Pitching
Philipsburg-Osceola: Scaife—3 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 4 SO; Minarchick—3 IP, 5 H, 7 R, 5 ER, 6 BB, 2 SO.
Clearfield: Quick—5 IP, 12 H, 10 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO; Bumbarger—2 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO.
WP—Bumbarger. LP—Minarchick.
Time—2:16