Last week, the PIAA announced that isn’t wasn’t yet ready to cancel spring sports or the rest of the basketball playoffs or Class 2A Swimming and Diving Championships.
And with the statewide indefinite shutdown of schools in the commonwealth, that decision has been taken out of their hands, at least for now.
But what if schools do resume sometime in May or even June and the PIAA does decide to try and play a shortened spring season or hold the rest of the winter championships?
”I would definitely encourage my athletes to participate in it,” said Clearfield swimming head coach Jackie Morrison, who was with her team at Bucknell University preparing to register for the class 2A championships when the news broke that the meet had been postponed. “I’m guessing that all other competitors are in the same boat and haven’t had access to pools for swim or dive training so it should be a fair competition in that respect.”
With the layoff now in its fourth week, it’s safe to assume that many athletes are not in ‘game’ shape, but Morrison thinks her kids and swimmers in general would be just fine.
“It’s tough to stay in shape for a competition that may not happen, especially without a pool to swim in, but I know that some of my athletes are trying to work out the best that they can at home,” she said. “Some are running, cycling, spinning, doing cardio activities and many are still lifting and doing all kinds of dry land activities. It’s kind of in our blood. Swimmers are workout geeks by nature so I’m guessing some of them are staying physically fit the best that they can.”
West Branch head basketball coach Danny Clark, whose team lost in the first round of the PIAA playoffs just days before the postponement of the postseason, doesn’t think it would take long for kids to be ready to get back on the hardwood either.
“There’s no training like playing a real game,” Clark said. “You can simulate the shots and drills but the conditioning cannot be matched in any sport. However, these teams that are left are highly skilled athletes and with a couple days of practice they will be ready to play.”
While Clark says the athletes would be ready physically, he thinks it might take a little longer to get back in the game, so to speak, mentally.
“The mental part of it is by far the toughest to overcome, not just in sports but life,” he said. “Just the physical interactions with your teammates and playing ball with them improve all aspects of your life. You can talk to them by text, phone or zoom but the face-to-face interactions and being at school is beneficial for all the students and athletes.”
Morrison also thinks the mental part could be a challenge, but feels her swimmers would overcome.
“Mentally, I know they could handle the stress and pressure,” she said. “Yes, the initial shock of the postponement took a toll on all of us, but by now, we are ready to move on. If that means a spring or summer state meet, or that means next high school season, or post-graduation plans for seniors, well then we will move onto the next chapter.”
Both Clark and Morrison agree that if the season does not resume, it will be a tough pill to swallow, especially for the seniors.
“I am truly disappointed for all of the athletes, including swimmers, divers, and basketball players that made it to such a high level in their respective divisions and sports only to not get a chance to finish strong,” Morrison said. “Mostly, I am heartbroken for all of the seniors that might not have a chance to finish their careers on the highest note.
“At least the underclassmen get to compete again but this was it for the seniors. Yes, some might move on to compete in college, but for most, this was going to be their final scholastic competition. There will always be a “what if” for them”
Clark shares in that sentiment, but tries to put a positive spin on it, at least for the basketball teams still competing.
“It’s still so surreal right now,” he said. “We played that Saturday and the next week all schools and sports were canceled Friday. As a coach and player you have to be heartbroken being so close to the pinnacle of your sports season, and for the seniors it’s extra hard.
“But to look at it in a positive way, only a few basketball teams end the year on a win so as of now they ended their career with a W. But we all know they wanted more.”
For now it’s a waiting game as the PIAA as well as athletes and coaches hold out hope that seasons can be salvaged.
“I get the PIAA is holding out hope that we can get back to normalcy and I like that approach, but it’s also a damaging approach too,” Clark said. “Hope can go a lot of ways. I know some states have canceled all winter and spring sports. I feel taking it week-by-week is the right approach, but there needs to be a deadline at some point in which it’s a yes or no.
“We obviously didn’t get to have our team banquet yet, or our Senior All-Star game that we do every year. I am holding out hope that we can do both of these at an appropriate time in the near future.”
A future that is going to be different in sports and life when games return and businesses re-open.
“I know that we will never take anything for granted anymore,” Morrison said. “We will appreciate each other more, we will appreciate every opportunity more, and will cherish every single moment of every experience a lot more than we did.”