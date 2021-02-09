The Clearfield wrestling team dropped six of the 11 contested bouts Monday evening at Arthur J. Weiss Gymnasium and gave up a pair of forfeits in a 40-24 loss to Central Mountain.
The Bison got off to a strong start as heavyweight Oliver Billotte recorded a pin and 106-pounder Evan Davis notched a decision, but the Wildcats got forfeits at 113 and 120 and never trailed again.
Central Mountain followed up the forfeits with victories in six straight bouts to seal the deal.
Billotte pinned Cyrus McCarl in 1:10, using a bundle to turn him before slipping in a half to finish it.
Davis scored takedowns in the first and third periods to earn a 4-1 decision over Clayton Foster.
But after the Wildcats took the 12-9 lead on consecutive forfeits, Luke Simcox pinned Nolan Barr with a cradle at 1:15 at 126 to give the visitors an 18-9 advantage.
Gino Serafini racked up seven points in the third period to defeat Bison Justin Hand 9-2 at 132, before his Wildcat teammate also surged in the final two minutes, getting two takedowns and late back points to pick up a 15-5 major decision over Luke Freeland at 138.
Wildcat 145-pounder Rocco Serafini sandwiched first- and third-period takedowns around a second-period reversal in a 6-0 decision over Bison Will Domico.
At 152, Clearfield’s Karson Kline and Central Mountain’s Griffin Walizer battled to a 4-4 tie until the final moments when the Wildcat wrestler countered Kline’s late double attempt and elevated him to his back for the fall with just four seconds left.
Damien Galentine followed with a 1:20 fall over Bison Wyatt Reorda, taking him down and hooking in a cradle to end it.
Trailing 40-9, the Bison ended on a high note with three straight wins, including a pair of falls.
At 172, Carter Chamberlain shook off a slow start in which he fell behind 2-0 after one, dumping Wildcat Caleb Porter to his back early in the second period and notching the fall at 2:36.
Bison 189-pounder Hayden Kovalick followed that up with a fall of his own, using a cradle to deck Brayden Blackwell at 1:41.
Clearfield’s Mark McGonigal finished the meet with a 7-3 decision over Nikolas Miller, scoring a takedown in each period and adding an escape in the third. All three of Miller’s points came via escape.
Clearfield finished the dual meet regular season with a record of 14-4.
“We wrestled hard,” Clearfield head coach Jeff Aveni said. “(Central Mountain) has a strong team. I felt we battled and got tougher ... another step in preparing for the postseason.”
The Bison return to action Feb. 20, hosting the District 4-9 Class AAA Tournament.
Central Mountain 40,
Clearfield 24
285—Oliver Billotte, C, pinned Cyrus McCarl, CM, 1:10. (0-6).
106—Evan Davis, C, dec. Clayton Foster, CM, 4-1. (0-9).
113—Madison Packer, CM, won by forfeit. (6-9).
120—Zane Cooper, CM, won by forfeit. (12-9).
126—Luke Simcox, CM, pinned Nolan Barr, C, 1:15. (18-9).
132—Gino Serafini, CM, dec. Justin Hand, C, 9-2. (21-9).
138—Taylor Weaver, CM, maj. dec. Luke Freeland, C, 15-5. (25-9).
145—Rocco Serafini, CM, dec. Will Domico, C, 6-0. (28-9).
152—Griffin Walizer, CM, pinned Karson Kline, C, 5:56. (34-9).
160—Damien Galentine, CM, pinned Wyatt Reorda, C, 1:20. (40-9).
172—Carter Chamberlain, C, pinned Caleb Porter, CM, 2:36. (40-15).
189—Hayden Kovalick, C, pinned Brayden Blackwell, CM, 1:41.
215—Mark McGonigal, C, dec. Nikolas Miller, CM, 7-3.