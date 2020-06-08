CURWENSVILLE — Despite missing the entire high school baseball season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Spike Island pitcher Ryan Whitehead looked like he hadn’t missed any time at all.
Whitehead, who is going to be a senior at Philipsburg-Osceola this fall, fired a 1-hit shutout against the Hepburnia Twins Sunday at Sherman Field in each team’s Federation League opener. He struck out 17 batters, including eight of the final nine he faced, and twirled an immaculate third inning, needing just nine pitches to strike out the side.
“He’s an exceptional pitcher,” Hepburnia head coach Frank Hipps said. “It was a great experience for our guys. Most of them are still high school kids and they’re going to get to face guys like that in this league, and when you face guys like that all the time, you only have one way to go. It’s up from there.”
Whitehead’s only bump in the road came in the bottom of the second when Hunter Hipps reached on a one-out error and James Stiles drew a two-out walk against him. But he was able to get a strikeout to get out of the inning and was never threatened again.
“That was an impressive outing for Ryan,” Spike Island head coach Drew Bryan said. “Coming off of his high school season last year and what he was hoping to do this year, that performance still exceeded my expectations.
“I was hoping to throw a couple more guys today, but Ryan has been throwing a lot, he’s been throwing bullpens this whole shutdown, so he’s ready to go. And that saved some arms for later in the week.”
While Whitehead was keeping Hepburnia, sponsored by Kuntz Motors, off the board, he and his teammates were having a big day at the plate.
A total of 14 different Spike Island batters had at least a hit, a run or an RBI. Michael Kitko, Mike Kephart and Parker White led the 14-hit attack with two apiece. Nick Coudriet and Whitehead each had a pair of RBIs.
“For the last week we’ve been putting a lot of time and effort in, practicing every day,” Bryan said. “I gave them a day off (Saturday). As a group I think we needed that day off, and I was proud of how we responded.
“We really attacked offensively, defensively and on the base paths. I was real proud of the effort that we had. We have a large roster and I was proud of how everyone that was on the bench came into the game and was ready to go. It was great to see.”
Jake DeSimone and Coudriet got the Pirates’ bats going right away with back-to-back doubles off Hepburnia starting pitcher Hunter Hipps. Coudriet’s two-bagger chased home DeSimone, and Whitehead added a sac fly later in the inning to make it 2-0.
Kitko hit a two-out single in the third to plate White, who led off the frame with a base hit.
The game remained 3-0 until the fifth when Spike Island put together back-to-back four run innings to distance themselves from the Twins on the scoreboard.
Kyle Moore had a sac fly in the fifth, while Zach Witherow and Whitehead picked up run-scoring singles.
Spike Island used four walks, a hit batter and a Hepburnia error, along with an RBI single from David Meersand to plate its runs in the sixth.
White’s two-run single with two outs in the top of the seventh finalized the scoring.
Hipps had Hepburnia’s lone hit, a single to lead off the bottom of the fifth inning.
“We were just excited to finally play,” Coach Hipps said. “It’s been a long time since we played. We just wanted to do whatever we could to get them out here playing and trying to enjoy their summer like they’re supposed to.”
Both teams are back in action Tuesday.
Hepburnia travels to Rossiter to play the Miners, while Spike Island visits Brookville at McKinley Field. Both games start at 6 p.m.
Spike Island—13
DeSimone lf 2210, Moore lf 1001, Coudriet 2b 1112, Witherow 2b 2111, Kitko dh-3b 3121, Meersand rf 1011, R. Whitehead p 3012, J. Whitehad cf 1000, K. Hahn pr-cf 2000, N. Gutskey c 3010, B. Gustkey ph 1000, Kephart 3b 2020, Eckberg rf 0000, B. Hahn ph 1100, Stephens eh 2200, Cox 1b 2110, Emigh pr 0100, Prestash ph 1000, White ss 2122, Wildman ss 2210. Totals: 32-13-14-10.
Hepburnia—0
Mullins ss-p-ss 3000, Hoover eh-c 3000, Wilson 1b 3000, Brown 3b-p-3b 3000, Hipps p-lf-cf 2010, Sunderlin 2b-ss-2b 2000, Stiles rf 0000, Fegert rf 1000, Graham c-eh 2000, Condon lf 1000, Shaffer 3b-lf 1000, Haney cf 0000, Lee dh-lf-2b-p 2000. Totals: 23-0-1-0.
Score by Innings
Spike Island 201 044 2—13 14 1
Hepburnia 000 000 0— 0 1 4
Errors—Kephart Mullins, Brown, Hoover, Sunderlin. LOB—Spike Island 5, Hepburnia 3. 2B—DeSimone, Coudriet, Kephart, Wildman. SF—R. Whitehead, Moore. SB—K. Hahn. CS—K. Hahn. HBP—DeSimone.
Pitching
Spike Island: R. Whitehead—7 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 17 SO.
Hepburnia: Hipps—3 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO Brown—2 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO Mullins—1 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO Lee—1 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO.
WP—R. Whitehead. LP—Hipps.
Time—2:01.