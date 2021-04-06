PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola baseball team rode the arm of Ryan Whitehead in a 6-0 victory over Bald Eagle Area on Monday afternoon.
Whitehead allowed just four hits and struck out 15 batters in a 97-pitch performance to earn his second victory this season.
“It’s a tough duty for both of these teams to see two of the best pitchers in our league in the second game of the year,” said Mounties head coach Doug Sankey. “Some of these guys haven’t seen pitching in quite a while. (Noah) Williamson was really tough. He was locating that fastball.
“We think he threw a slider, but it was tough to tell. And then he had a two-seamer or a changeup too. He beat us two years ago. He is just a tough pitcher.
“He’s a lot like Ryan, always in control. He doesn’t get worked up. He just kept pounding the zone.”
Philipsburg-Osceola scored in the bottom of the first when catcher Nathan Gustkey ripped a triple into right center field with two outs.
Jeremy Whitehead took a full count pitch and lined it up past the shortstop, scoring Gustkey.
“I really like this team,” Sankey said. “We have pretty much everybody back except Keegan Soltis. I think they could have used a year in the Mountain League to grow mentally more than anything. A year in this league, you are going to have some tough days. And that’s tough on young kids.
“Our guys didn’t get to experience that last year. If they can stay in it mentally, they will be fine.
“This is probably one of the most disciplined teams I have had. And I have to give a shoutout to the other coaches at our school, Coach (Jeff) Vroman, Coach (Jordan) Albright, Coach (Jason) McKenzie, Coach (Brad) Pataky and our new basketball coach Coach (TJ) Anderson.
“I get these guys at the end of the year and they have already taken their lumps.”
The Mounties’ first-inning run was the only score of the game until the bottom of the sixth inning.
Bald Eagle Area starter Noah Williamson got the first out of the frame, recording his 11th strikeout.
But TJ Wildman singled before stealing second base. Wildman moved to third on a single into right by Gustkey, who had Oliver Harpster come in as his courtesy runner.
With runners on first and third, the Mounties attempted a double steal. Harpster got caught in a rundown and slid into second safely, while Wildman came trotting home to give the Mounties a 2-0 victory.
“Once Ryan got two strikes on him, we wanted to do something to try and steal a run,” Sankey said. “It’s not quite the way we work on it. Matter of fact, I’m not quite sure I have ever seen it run like that. We may add it to the playbook.
“When we work on this stuff, Ollie is a middle infielder, so he is working on defense. He isn’t really running. But, hey, he did a nice job. He got in a rundown and he did what he was supposed to do. TJ scored from third. It wasn’t pretty but it worked.”
Ryan Whitehead then reached on a two-out error, scoring Harpster.
Both Jake DeSimone and Tommy Stephens each drew walks before David Meersand stepped up to the plate with the bases loaded.
Meersand smacked a high fly to shallow right. Both the BEA second baseman and right fielder converged on the ball and ran into each other as the ball shot off towards the right field fence, clearing the bases.
With a 6-0 lead and 97 pitches, Williamson came out and the Eagles brought in Gavin Eckley, who needed just one pitch to get the final out.
Whitehead went out for the seventh having thrown just 74 pitches.
Bald Eagle Area put runners on first and second on an error and a hit, but Whitehead struck out the next three batters swinging to set the 6-0 final.
“We put a couple of balls in play there in that last inning,” said Sankey “It was just an old fashioned pitchers duel. That first inning was key and Jeremy had a two-strike single there. That was big for us.”
Philipsburg-Osceola improved to 2-0 overall and 1-0 in the Mountain League. The Mounties travel to Tyrone today.
Bald Eagle Area—0
Stover 3b 3000, Gavlock 2b 3000, Williamson p-dh 3000, Eckley p 0000, Koleno cr 0000, Cunningham c 3010, Vaughn rf 3020, McClain 1b 3010, Foster cf 3000, Kresovich lf 3000, Burns ss 2000. Totals: 29-0-4-0.
Philipsburg-Osceola—6
White ss 3000, Wildman 3110, Gustkey c 2120, Harpster cr 0100, J. Whitehead lf 3011, R. Whitehead p 3100, DeSimone 2100, Pellerite 1b 2100, Stephens ph 0000, Meersand rf 3023, Coudriet 2b 3000. Totals: 24-6-6-4.
Score by Innings
Bald Eagle 000 000 0—0 4 3
P-O 100 005 x—6 6 2
Errors—Williamson 2, Stover. Wildman, White. LOB—Bald Eagle Area 5, Philipsburg-Osceola 3. DP—Philipsburg-Osceola. 2B—Meersand. 3B—Gustkey. SB—Wildman 2, Harpster, R. Whitehead. CS—Gustkey (by Cunningham). WP—Williamson 1.
Pitching
Bald Eagle Area: Williamson—5 2/3 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 11 SO. Eckley—1/3 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Philipsburg-Osceola: R. Whitehead—7 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 15 SO.
WP—R. Whitehead (2-0). LP—Williamson.