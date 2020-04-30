ALLPORT — West Branch’s Tommy Buck is a team player.
He’s also the one to turn to if you need some comic relief as well.
The son of Tom and Shari Buck has played baseball for four years at the varsity level, mainly as a designated hitter or first baseman.
He has lettered three times and was looking for a fourth this season.
You can usually find his family at the games, including older sister Alyssa, who is the family photographer.
Buck said the sport is his favorite for many reasons.
“It’s the sport I have the most memories with, and I enjoy the strategy that goes into every play,” he said.
He said he plays the the game for the relationships that it builds.
“I like spending time with my friends and competing,” Buck said.
He said his favorite game memories involve away games to Claysburg-Kimmel.
“Because we eat at Prime Sirloin after,” said Buck.
He looks to his parents as his role models.
“They have always believed in me when no else did and taught me how to handle adversity,” Buck said.
The Warrior senior is also involved in National Honor Society, Varsity Club and the African Drumming Club.
He said he doesn’t find it hard to balance his schoolwork with activities.
That may also be because his mom is a teacher.
While he hasn’t missed the school part during the COVID-19 shutdown, he is sad that he is missing his last season of baseball.
Buck plans to attend Penn State Altoona after graduation and is still undecided on his major.