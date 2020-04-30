ALLPORT — After four years of cheerleading, West Branch’s Taylor Maguire decided to try out a different sport — track and field — for her senior year.
But, the daughter of Loretta and Mike Maguire only got in a few practices before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the spring season.
She said she was disappointed with missing out on her first track season.
“Personally I was crushed by the school closings because I skipped out on so much over the past years and was using this year to make up for it (one of the reasons I joined track),” Maguire said. “I know that it is necessary to keep the country safe and healthy, but it really stings knowing the first big milestone of our lives as young adults suffered in return. We will never know what memories we could have made.”
Maguire has an older sister, Mary, who graduated in 2018. She was also a cheerleader.
It’s something that Maguire has done for all four years and has lettered twice.
She said it’s her favorite sport.
“My favorite sport is cheerleading out of the two because I have met some amazing people and became so much stronger than I once was,” said Maguire. “I have so many memories through cheer that made high school much better.”
She said she decided to get involved with sports because it was a way for her to meet new people and to pick up confidence.
Maguire cites the PIAA Cheerleading Championships during her freshman year as her favorite memory.
“The greatest moments I have had in sports was when the cheer team advanced to the PIAA states in Hershey my freshman year,” she said. “Because the girls became a second family and we all bonded over the down time we had. It was an experience that I have yet to experience again.”
She said many of those teammates have become her closest friends. Maguire looks to them and her family as role models.
“They push me to my limits to make me a better person,” she said.
Outside of sports, Maguire is active in Teen Court, National Honor Society, Envirothon, Drama Club, Student Government, choir, county choir, PMEA district choir and marching band.
Maguire was the Clearfield County Envirothon winner her sophomore and junior years.
She is also involved in a horse riding program called IEA for the past four years.
Maguire said sometimes the amount of activities clash with her school work.
“I do find it really hard to keep my grades up to make high honors or even honors sometimes and keep up with sports, clubs and work on the weekends,” she said. “It takes a lot of scheduling for sure.”
Maguire will attend Juniata College after graduation and major in pre-veterinary. She will also cheer for the Eagles.