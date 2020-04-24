ALLPORT — West Branch’s Taylor Kalke comes from an athletic family.
Her dad was a good athlete at the school, and her older brother, Trey, participated in football and wrestling. Younger sister Tory plays basketball.
But Kalke, the daughter of Marty and Angel Kalke, chose volleyball as her sport.
Good thing for the Lady Warriors, because she was pretty good at it too.
The four-time letterwinner starting playing volleyball in elementary and is a three-time Progressland first teamer and the 2018 Progressland Player of the Year.
She says she really enjoys the game.
“Volleyball is my favorite sport because I just have an immense love for the game,” Kalke said. “it’s something I have been passionate about since the beginning.”
Her favorite sports memory was winning the ICC Championship her senior year.
“My greatest sports accomplishment was winning the ICC Championship game for the fourth time in four years,” she said. “Also, very memorable was the moment I found out I had been chosen as the 2018 Progressland Player of the Year. That was not just based on one good game, but the accumulation of hard work and dedication for an entire season.”
She said she enjoys playing sports because of the competition.
“There is no better feeling than when each player steps onto the court and does their part to succeed as a team,” she said.
Kalke said her role model is her mom.
“I have always looked up to my mom as a role model,” she said. “She has set a great example for me to become both a successful and kind-hearted woman. She is a great mother and values all the right things, showing me what is truly important in life.”
Kalke is involved in several activities outside of volleyball, including National Honor Society, yearbook, Varsity Club and is a senior class officer. She was also the 2019 Homecoming Queen.
She was involved in cheerleading from kindergarten up until eighth grade, when she dropped the sport to focus on volleyball.
Kalke said she developed a system for doing her schoolwork during volleyball season.
“It is at times difficult to get school work done during the season, because nearly every day of the week the team is doing something to strengthen our skills on the court and working hard to achieve our team goals,” she said. “But as always, school is my first priority. If I am behind on school work during the season, I bring my homework to games and do it on the bus ride there.”
While the COVID-19 pandemic didn’t effect her with a spring sport, she was still sad to see her senior year end the way it did.
“The stoppage in sports due to the current school closings really breaks my heart,” said Kalke. “It doesn’t affect me personally because I don’t play a spring sport, but I know how extremely upset I would be if I didn’t get to play my senior year of volleyball, the sport I have loved since elementary school.
“I realize at this time how lucky and thankful I am that I got that last chance to play with my teammates. That’s why my heart goes out to all student athletes who don’t get the opportunity to play the game they love one last time.”
Kalke, who says she has a Dunkin Donuts coffee addiction, plans to attend Penn State. She hasn’t decided yet on a major. She may continue to play volleyball as well.