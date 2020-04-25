ALLPORT — Some athletes are drawn to bigger sports like volleyball, basketball or softball.
But, West Branch’s Sara Sabol found her niche in another sport — cross country.
The daughter of Paul and Wendy Sabol is a three-time letterwinner in the sport.
“Cross Country because it has taught me to fight to the end and kept me in shape,” Sabol said.
Sabol, who has an older brother, Chris, said she enjoys the relationships she makes in the sport.
“I like meeting other students from different schools that enjoy the same things I do,” she said.
She said her best memory from cross country came in 2018 at the District 6 Class AA Championships at Big Valley because it was extremely muddy and raining.
Sabol cites longtime West Branch cross country coach Jane Catanzaro as her role model.
“Mrs. Cat, she gives the truth straight forward and has encouraged many students to be the best they can be,” she said.
Sabol said she doesn’t have any problems juggling her schoolwork with athletics.
“I utilize my study halls to complete assignments so I never have much homework,” she said.
Sabol said she is disappointed her senior year ended the way it did.
“I wish my senior would not have ended like this however I am ready to move forward in life,” she said. “Thankfully, the virus has not affected my cross country season.”
Sabol, who is a high honor roll student and is in the top 10 of her graduating class, also enjoys working out and taking spin classes at the Moshannon Valley YMCA.
After graduation, Sabol will ship out to Air Force basic training on June 9.
She plans a career as an Aerospace Medical Service specialist.