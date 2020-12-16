ALLPORT — For West Branch’s Morgan Glace, the accolades during her career have been nice, but it’s the memories she has made playing sports that will stick with her.
The two-time Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association Class A all-state setter has been very successful in the sport, reaching her 2,000th assist just as the regular season was set to end this year for the Lady Warriors. It’s something that she lists as one of her favorite accomplishments.
“One of my favorite accomplishments was when I achieved my 2,000th assist at Hollidaysburg my senior season,” Glace said. “That had always been my biggest goal and when I reached it, my teammates celebrated with me and it was the most incredible feeling I have experienced. Another accomplishment that I am incredibly proud of is being named an all-state setter both my junior and senior year.”
She says volleyball is her favorite sport. Glace also plays softball for the Lady Warriors.
“My favorite sport is volleyball for sure,” she said. “I have always had a passion for volleyball and I have created incredible relationships and memories with my teammates, coaches, and trainers throughout my volleyball career.”
The daughter of Jen and Hank Glace started playing volleyball in sixth grade for the West Branch club team, Slam. She started playing softball at the youth level as well, playing for both the WB Thunder and the WB Lightning.
She has four letters in volleyball and three in softball.
Glace said she loves playing sports, something her older brother Mark (baseball and basketball) did at the school and with her younger sister Megan, who also plays volleyball for WB.
“I love both the competitive environment as well as the memories I have created along the way,” said Glace.
“Big wins are the most amazing feeling when a sport has a special place in your heart.”
Glace was able to finish out her volleyball seasons two years in a row, but had her junior year of softball cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
She said she never took anything for granted this season.
“While I was in the midst of playing games during the pandemic, I learned to play every game as if it were my last,” she said. “That is also my suggestion to any athlete who begins a season during these times. Watching other schools’ seasons come to an end, I was scared we were next every time. So, I played my heart out every single game. Thankfully, we got to finish our season strong.”
The Lady Warriors finished the season as the District 6 Class A runners-up, the Inter-County Conference champions and with a record of 21-2.
Glace was named to the ICC, District 6, PVCA and Progressland first teams for her efforts this season.
The Lady Warrior senior said her role model is Stanford’s Jenna Gray, who plays two sports for the university.
“She plays both volleyball and track and field, so she is a very athletic person who loves the competitive environment as I do,” said Glace.
“She also clearly has a very humorous personality and I am the same way. I love making my teammates laugh on the court while succeeding in the game at the same time.”
Outside of sports, Glace likes spending time with family and friends as well as hunting, fishing and camping.
In addition, she is also a caregiver at Myers Childcare in Shady Acres.
“It is the most amazing job in the world and I love those kids like they are my own,” Glace said.
Glace plans to attend college to become a labor and delivery nurse or a nurse practitioner. She said depending on where she goes, she may play a sport, even if it’s just a club team.
“I would just like to say thank you to my teammates, coaches, and everybody who has cheered me on the last four years,” Glace said. “Volleyball holds a special place in my heart and it saddens me that I will never wear my West Branch volleyball jersey again, but I know we went down in history as a phenomenal team.
“To all the current and future WB volleyball players: set goals, push yourself to achieve them, and have fun in the process.”