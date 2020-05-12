ALLPORT — Baseball is a family affair for West Branch’s Luke Guenot.
Not only do his parents Stacey and Bill Guenot attend all his games, but his older brother Isaac was a catcher for four years for the Warriors.
Guenot is a three-time letterwinner in the sport at West Branch. He said he has been playing the sport since he was five years old.
The Warrior senior has played second base, outfield and pitcher.
He says baseball is his favorite sport because, “it requires a team to think of every situation.”
Guenot said his favorite thing about playing sports is getting to spend time with his friends.
He said his favorite game occurred last season when the Warriors defeated Moshannon Valley 2-1 in 12 innings.
Guenot had a hit and scored the winning run on an Eddie Dale RBI single.
He had hoped to earn a fourth letter in baseball this season before schools were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It (schools closing) affected me because our team has worked so hard for this season, and now we cannot show what talent we have,” said Guenot.
Outside of baseball, Guenot is active in the Varsity Club, National Technical Honor Society and is a member of the electrical occupations class at the Clearfield County Vo-Tech.
He is a member of the St. Agnes Church and works as a cook at Key Largo’s restaurant.
Guenot also enjoys hunting and fishing and loves the outdoors.
After graduation, Guenot plans to join the Local 5 Electrical Union or attend Triangle Tech for more education.