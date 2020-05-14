ALLPORT — West Branch’s Kyle Godin is hands on when it comes to soccer and football — or maybe more appropriately — feet on.
The Warrior senior, who is the son of Tom and Amy Godin, plays soccer and is the Warrior’s kicker for football.
Godin, who has an older brother, David Southard, and two younger sisters, Alex and Erinn, comes from a family of athletes.
He started playing soccer at the youth level and played for Philipsburg-Osceola through the school’s co-op with West Branch.
Godin began running track in ninth grade, before picking up football in 11th grade.
The Warrior senior excelled in football, and made the second-most PATs in the Progressland area last season with 26 of 30.
Still he says soccer is his favorite sport.
“I’ve been playing since I was very young and if I’m having an off day or feeling down I can always go play and work out my frustrations,” he said.
Godin says he plays sports to get away from everyday life.
“When I’m playing, it allows me to feel like there’s not a worry in the world,” he said. “Also, I’ve made a lot of new friends playing sports.”
He looks back at his first season in football as his favorite sports memory.
“My favorite moment is when I made my first tackle as a kicker because after it happened, there was more energy in our team,” said Godin.
Godin says his role model is soccer coach Neal Parks.
“He has taught me how to be disciplined, but also have fun at the same time,” Godin said. “He is also a very close family friend.”
Outside of sports, Godin is a member of the Varsity Club and the Saint John Byzantine Catholic Youth Group. He also has a job at Centre Bearings.
He said he has learned to use his spare time more wisely to balance his activities, job and school.
Godin said he was heartbroken to be missing out on the end of his senior year.
“I am sad that I’m missing out on a lot of once in a lifetime opportunities that come with being a senior, like graduation,” he said. “The closings have also hindered my last time going to districts for track.”
Godin plans to attend Slippery Rock University to major in physical therapy. He said he also plans to try and play either football or soccer.