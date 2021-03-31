ALLPORT — West Branch starting pitcher gave up a leadoff single to start the game to Glendale’s Troy Misiura. That was his only blemish on the day as he faced just two over the minimum in four innings to lead the Warriors to a 15-0 victory over the Vikings.
“Doug did a great job,” said Kolesar. “He threw strikes. I don’t know what his ball to strike ratio was, but it was pretty high in strikes. That is what we need.
“We need guys to go after hitters and he certainly did not hesitate.”
Misiura singled to start the game but was erased from the base paths when Garret Misiura hit into a fielder’s choice. They would be the only Vikings to reach base on the day.
The Warriors, meanwhile seemed to have a stable flow of baserunners all game long.
The reason for that was the 17 walks West Branch was issued by three different Vikings pitchers.
Troy Misiura started the game, walking the first two batters he faced. A fielder’s choice and another walk loaded the bases for the Warriors’ Isaac Tiracorda.
Tiracorda ripped a hard liner into left-center, clearing the bases to give the hosts an early 3-0 lead.
Misiura loaded the bases again, allowing a bases-loaded walk and an RBI hit-by-pitch to increase the Warriors’ lead to 5-0.
Garret Misiura came on in relief with one out, walking the first three batters he faced to give West Branch an 8-0 lead.
Isaac Tiracorda hit a sacrifice fly in his second at-bat of the frame, scoring a run, while Logan Folmar had an RBI.
Misiura eventually got out of the inning when Tyler Biggans hit a grounder back to him for the third out.
“Both Troy and Garret threw hard,” said Glendale head coach Ray Berger. “He (the umpire) wasn’t giving them anything in that corner. They tried their best, but just couldn’t get the strike call.”
Garret Misiura stayed in and faced the first four batters of the second inning, getting an out before loading the bases on a single, a walk and a hit-by-pitch.
After Misiura experienced some arm soreness, Berger brought in sophomore hurler Mason Peterson.
Peterson allowed a walk to bring in another run to put the score at 11-0 in favor of the Warriors, but quickly worked out of the frame with two strikeouts.
“Mason came in a threw well,” said Berger. “He did a good job.”
Peterson threw a scoreless third inning as the Warriors left two runners stranded with two more strikeouts, including their second strikeout looking on the day.
“We were very patient,” Learish said. “I am kind of disappointed with some strikeouts looking. That shouldn’t happen. We had too many today. That pitcher that came in last for them (Peterson) really threw strikes and mixed his pitches well.”
Kolesar continued to shut down the Vikings in his final two innings on the mound. He finished the game with just 51 pitches, despite several long stretches on the bench while his team was at bat. He finished the game with five strikeouts and no walks.
“He remained poised,” Learish said. “It was only our second game and usually they are a little tighter. But right now we are a little stretched out, so we wanted our pitchers to throw. It would have been nice to have a second game here so we could have done that.”
West Branch went to its bench in the fourth inning with several pinch hitters and players who got some time in the field.
Up 11-0 the Warriors needed four runs to finish the game via the Mercy Rule in the bottom half of the fourth, or a scoreless top of the fifth from Kolesar to end the game.
But the Warrior offense didn’t give Kolesar the chance to go back out, scoring four runs with two outs to end the game on the 15-run rule.
Tyler Wilson, Biggans, Luke Liptak and Anthony Guglielmi each had an RBI in the frame.
Peterson finished the game with six strikeouts, one more than Kolesar, in 2 1/3 innings pitched.
West Branch was led by Issac Tiracorda’s four RBIs. Zack Tiracorda and Guglielmi each had two RBIs.
“We have a lot of improving to do,” Learish said. “These guys are a decent team. But we are very young and we still have a long way to go.”
West Branch improved to 1-1 overall, 1-1 in the Inter-County Conference and 1-0 in the Moshannon Valley League. The Warriors don’t play again for a week, hosting Mount Union next Tuesday.
Glendale (0-1) returns to action on Thursday, hosting Juniata Valley.
“It’s our first game so hopefully we got all of our first-game nerves out,” Berger said.
Glendale—0
T. Misiura p-ss-1b 2010, Spangle lf 2000, G. Misiura ss-p-ss 2000, Holes 3b 2000, St. Clair c 1000, Peterson 1b-p 1000, Bennett 2b 1000, Dubler cf 1000, Davis rf 1000. Totals: 13-0-1-0.
West Branch—15
Kolesar p 1201, Z. Tiracorda ss 0202, Moore lf 2211, Folmar 1b 1111, Kerin ph-1b 1100, I. Tiracorda c 1114, Wilson 3b 1101, Biggans 2b 1101, Liptak 3b-c 1111, Rothrock ph 0000, J. Stavola rf 0000, N. Stavola ph 1000, Guglielmi cf 1112, Dillon ph 1000. Totals: 13-15-5-15.
Score by Innings
Glendale 000 0— 0 1 0
West Branch (10)10 4—15 5 5
LOB—Glendale 1, West Branch 10. 2B—I. Tiracorda. SF—I. Tiracorda. SB—Moore, Biggans. HBP—Biggans (by Peterson), Graham (by G. Misiura), Guglielmi (by T. Misiura). WP—T. Misiura, G. Misiura, Peterson.
Pitching
Glendale: T. Misiura—1/3 IP, 1 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 6 BB, 0 SO. G. Misiura—1 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO. Peterson—2 1/3 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 7 BB, 6 SO.
West Branch: Kolesar—4 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 SO.
WP—Kolesar (1-0). LP—T. Misiura (0-1).