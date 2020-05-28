ALLPORT — West Branch’s Jared Koleno loves soccer.
The son of Joe and Michele Koleno began playing the sport as a youth.
He participates in the sport as a member of the Philipsburg-Osceola team through a co-op between the two schools.
Soccer is a family sport for the Kolenos, as younger sister Olivia also plays.
Koleno lettered in soccer, but also participated in track and field and bocce, a newer sport that has been sanctioned by the PIAA.
The Warrior senior also lettered in bocce this past season.
But soccer is Koleno’s favorite sport because he, “enjoys the fundamentals and logistics of it.”
He said he started playing sports because of the adrenaline rush it brings, in addition to the team camaraderie.
Koleno said his favorite sports moment came in middle school soccer when he “blocked multiple shots by someone by stepping in front of the ball.”
Outside of soccer, he is a member of the school’s Drama Club and helps out the local leagues as a referee.
He said he doesn’t have trouble balancing sports and school work.
Koleno said he was disappointed that his senior season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Online school sucks,” he said. “Not being able to participate in track and field is not fun either. Otherwise not much had changed.”
Koleno plans to attend Penn State Altoona after graduation and major in architectural engineering.