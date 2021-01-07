ALLPORT — West Branch’s Hayes Jones has carved out his own path in sports.
The son of Heather Jones and Ben Jones participates in cross country, wrestling and track.
He started wrestling in fifth grade, before joining the track team in his freshman year. He added cross country in his sophomore year.
Jones, who has an older brother Trevor who played bocce ball, has a total of nine letters in sports.
The Warrior senior says his favorite sport is cross country.
“I love the coaches, the runners, and the sport itself,” he said. “It is very fun to have fun with your best friends and also receive a varsity letter in the process.
“The coaches are the most considerate and caring people I know, and are like a second set of parents to me. I think I am going to miss XC the most after high school.”
Jones said that his favorite part about playing sports is that they keep him in peak physical condition and he gets a chance to hang out with his best friends.
Jones said he looks up to his older brother as his role model.
“He is the strongest, purest, and happiest person I know,” he said. “He always tries to see the best side of people, and never holds a grudge. And he can name almost any car you can think of just by its tail lights.”
Jones said the pandemic has given him a new perspective on sports.
“It has made me not take them for granted as much,” he said. “I don’t know if that’s the pandemic or the senioritis talking, but I am definitely a lot more appreciative of my activities.”
Outside of school, Jones likes to spend time with his friends and family and play video games.
He is a member of the National Honor Society at the school.
After graduation, Jones plans to enlist in the U.S. Air Force. He doesn’t plan to play sports, but he will continue to run to stay in shape.