ALLPORT — West Branch’s Emma Miller has been hurling a softball for a long time.
The daughter of Scott and Sarah Miller began playing softball at the age of 8. She is a three-time letterwinner for the Lady Warriors.
Miller has three sisters — Rebecca, Ashley and Ella — all of whom played sports.
She says softball is her favorite sport.
“Softball is my favorite sport because it brings people together,” Miller said.
She said the reason she got into sports was for the sense of family.
“I like being able to be around my favorite people and making new friends,” she said.
In fact, she counts hanging out with her friends as one of her favorite hobbies.
She also says that she has lots of favorite games.
“My favorite game would have to be any of the games I got to play with my best friends Julia Herring, Mallarie Maines, Ashley Mertz and Alaina Speigle.”
Miller finished last season with an 8-8 record on the mound and the Lady Warriors went to the District 6 quarterfinals before they fell to Portage.
The West Branch senior said she looks up to her dad, Scott as a role model.
“I look up to my dad because is always there and never lets me down,” she said.
Miller said she was disappointed the softball season was stopped before it even got started due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But she understood why schools were closed.
“It isn’t the best, but it’s better then people getting sick,” she said.
Miller is still undecided on her future after graduation.