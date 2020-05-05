ALLPORT — West Branch’s Elishea Reed has one of the most unforgiving jobs on the softball diamond.
Reed, the daughter of Tom and Terri Reed, has been the varsity catcher since she was a freshman.
She’s known as one of the best in the area in blocking wayward balls in the dirt. And with some of the hard throwers the Lady Warriors have had over the years, they can cause some marks. Reed is also known for throwing out any runner who tries to advance on her.
Reed starting playing the sport in fifth grade. She is a three-time letterwinner for the Lady Warriors and a second team Progressland catcher last season.
She said she got into the sport to help serve her competitiveness.
“I like the competition and competing against other kids who want to win just as bad,” said Reed.
Softball has always been the sport of choice for Reed, who said she’s dedicated all she had to the sport.
“My favorite sport is definitely softball,” she said. “It has always been my everything in life and has brought many influential people into my life.”
She said her biggest sports accomplishment came last season in the District 6 playoff game against Portage.
“Portage’s leading base stealer tried to steal second, but I threw her out,” she said. “No one on Portage’s team thought I could throw any of them out. Their one coach ended up looking at my coaches and said, ‘Well, I guess I won’t try that again.’”
Reed said she looks up to many of the people in her life, but singles out West Branch athletic director Davey Williamson as her role model.
“Davey has shown me how to bring Christ into sports and into other peoples lives,” she said. “He has told me how God would never give me anything I can’t handle. He further said to remember that especially when I am dealing with the loss of my softball season and senior year as a result of the coronavirus. He is definitely one of the reasons I am able to handle this situation okay.”
Still, Reed wishes she would have gotten a chance to close out her high school career on the diamond.
“I am pretty upset about school closing, but I am more upset about not having a senior softball season and transitioning to online school,” she said. “I have started to lose all motivation, but of course I still try hard on all assignments. I think they shouldn’t have closed schools until we had many cases around here. I also feel sports should have continued considering players are usually spaced out on the field and not many fans come to spring sports.”
Reed is also involved in National Honor Society, secretary of the Varsity Club, Fellowship of Christian Athletes and vice president of the senior class.
She said while she has been struggling to motivate herself now that classes are online, she doesn’t mind the work even though it takes up a lot of her time.
“Along with my sports, clubs and school I also work,” she said. “I do find it hard to balance school work with sports and a job because I want to be the best at whatever I do. When softball season is in full swing, games and practices have me getting home late.
“I am the kind of person who loves to sleep, but that doesn’t work out well with taking Honors and Advanced Classes. I am usually up late doing homework or studying.”
Reed has two sisters, Shayne McCusker and Jessiah Reed and a brother Elijah Reed.
She plans to attend Geneva College and major in biochemistry.
She then wants to attend med school and become an orthopedic sports surgeon.
Reed will be a member of the Golden Tornadoes softball team as well.