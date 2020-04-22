ALLPORT — West Branch’s Eddie Dale puts forth a determined attitude no matter what he does.
You can see it when he’s out on the field or the court — and in the classroom.
The son of Darrin and Jessica Dale has an older sister, Vanessa, who participated in track and field at the school.
Dale has played three sports at West Branch — football, basketball and baseball.
He has three letters in both football and baseball, and two in basketball.
He said it’s hard for him to say which sport is his favorite.
“I don’t think I can pick one favorite sport, but I would say football and baseball are my favorites,” he said. “I love the atmosphere that football provides. Having the entire community’s support and the feeling of running onto the field Friday nights is something I’ll never forget.
“I also love baseball because of the little details. There are so many aspects that often go unnoticed, almost like games within the game. I’ve spent my entire life playing these sports, so the respect and love I have for them is great.”
Dale said despite his love for sports, academics are his first priority.
“School work always takes precedence,” said. “Sometimes away games cause some difficulties, but I always make sure to have everything completed.”
Dale said sports have taught him alot in his time at West Branch.
“What I like best about playing sports is all that it has done for me,” Dale said. “It has taught me a strong work ethic, how to deal with facing adversity, and provided me with countless lessons all while giving me memories that I’ll always remember.”
He said his favorite memory is from Little League.
“When I was 12 years old, we were playing our biggest little league rival, Frenchville,” he said. “We were both undefeated leading up to the game, so the stakes were high. In the final inning of the game, I scored the winning run on a suicide squeeze play to secure the league championship.”
Dale said he was saddened to lose his baseball season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“When I first learned of the school closings, I was shocked,” he said. “It was difficult to comprehend the fact that I wouldn’t be able to finish my senior year with my friends and classmates. Spring sports being canceled was crushing to me as well. I’ve been working towards this season my entire life, so to have it taken away was absolutely devastating.”
Dale is also involved in National Honor Society, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Varsity Club and the African Drumming Club.
After graduation, he plans to attend Penn State University to major in nuclear engineering.