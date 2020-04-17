ALLPORT — The first thing most people notice about West Branch’s Dalton Kristofits is how tall he is.
At 6-5, Kristofits can look pretty imposing — until you see the smile.
The Warrior plays basketball and is a thrower for West Branch. He also played soccer for Philipsburg-Osceola through the co-op between the two schools.
He has three siblings and is the baby of the family. Brother Nathan played soccer, wrestled and did track and field. Brother Lucas also did soccer, wrestling and track, as well as cross country. Sister Jenni played soccer and basketball.
Kristofits, the son of Marilynn and John Kristofits, is a letterwinner in all three sports he plays, including twice each in basketball and track.
He says his favorite sport is basketball.
“Basketball is my favorite sport because the atmosphere of the team and the game is something you can’t replicate,” Kristofits said.
And the Warriors had plenty of nailbiters this season on the basketball court. That included a buzzer-beating win at Bellwood-Antis and an unlikely fourth-quarter comeback against United in the District 6 playoffs.
For that reason, Kristofits says it’s hard to be a defining game.
“There have been far to many amazing games this season to pick a favorite game,” he said. “My favorite team accomplishment would be winning the ICC north this year.”
Kristofits said he enjoys playing sports because he loves having fun with his teammates.
In addition to sports, he is involved in marching band, concert band, district band, regional band and Scouting USA. He recently earned his Eagle Scout rank.
With all of the activities it can be hard to juggle everything, especially during game nights, Kristofits says.
However, he still wishes he would’ve had a chance to finish out his senior season.
“I think it is very unfortunate that this is happening to the class of 2020,” he said. “I’m glad that we were able to finish our basketball season before everything shut down. It does really suck that track got canceled because this year would have been my best year for discus in track.”
Kristofits plans to attend Penn State Altoona in the fall and major in engineering.