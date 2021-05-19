ALTOONA — West Branch’s Marley Croyle and Jenna Mertz qualified for the PIAA Track and Field Championships Tuesday with their performance at the District 6 meet at Mansion Park.
Croyle was third in the javelin with a throw of 117-05, while Mertz placed third in the 400 dash with a time of 1:00.71.
“Jenna came in ranked third and she ran a heck of a race,” West Branch head coach Adam Carr said. “She beat her personal best. My heart was beating out of my chest the whole race.”
While Mertz was expected to have a high finish, Croyle, who came in ranked 11th was a surprise.
“She had a 106 on her first throw and I thought that it was great for her to end the season with a personal best,” Carr said. “But then she whipped out a 114 on her next throw and was all the way up to third or fourth.
“She needed to beat a 116-9 on her last throw and she did it. It was so exciting. That was maybe the most exciting event I’ve watched in my time here. She had great form. It was a real surprise.”
It was also a bit of a historic day for Carr and the Lady Warriors.
I’ve never had a girl make it to states. I’ve never had a freshman make it to states and I’ve never had more than one person qualify for states,” Carr said.
The two Lady Warriors were the only West Branch athletes to place in the Top 8 at the event. West Branch finished 16th out of 27 teams in the team race.
Portage’s Lauren Shaffer won the 400 with a time of 59.13. Forest Hills’ Josi Wehner won the javelin with a distance of 125-09.
Philipsburg-Osceola had several Top 8 finishers, led by Braydon Little, who took sixth in the 400 dash and eighth in the 200 dash.
Chad Muckey was the highest finishing Mountie, taking fourth in the 1600 run.
Will Rishel placed fifth in the high jump and Matthew McClenahan took seventh in the long jump.
The P-O boys placed 15th out of 24 teams.
For the Lady Mounties, Starcia Bainey finished eighth on the triple jump, while the 4x800 team of Manna Potter, Kylie Timko, Audrey Smith and Jaylee Cook also took eighth.
Central Cambria won the boys team title with 104.5 points, 21 ahead of second place Richland.
Tyrone took the girls team title with 76.5 points, edging out second-place Penns Valley by 9.
The PIAA class 2A Track and Field Championships are scheduled for May 28 at Shippensburg University.