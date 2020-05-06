ALLPORT — As a pitcher, West Branch’s Cody Cox is used to be called on to perform in high pressure situations on the mound.
The son of Earl Cox and Shannon Barger is also a left-handed bowler, another sport where he relies on his arm.
Cox’s 13-year-old sister Cayda also bowls.
The Warrior senior was a key member of the baseball team, lettering twice and looking forward to another letter this season.
He has played baseball since he was 6 and calls it his favorite sport.
“I love everything about the game,” Cox said.
He also likes participating in sports for another reason.
“It definitely helps keep me in shape,” he said.
Cox said his favorite sports moment was defeating Moshannon Valley in 12 innings last season.
The game was scoreless until the eighth when both teams scored a run. Cox’s teammate Eddie Dale knocked home the winning run in the top of the 12th for the 2-1 victory.
Cox said that he looks up to a familiar face locally.
“Matt Adams is my role model,” he said. “Because he is a local ball player that made it to the major leagues. I would like to be like him.”
Cox said he loves playing first base just like Adams in addition to pitching.
The Warrior senior said that he is disappointed that the baseball season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I don’t miss going to school,” he said. “But I am upset because I didn’t get to play my last year of varsity baseball and it ruined my chances for getting a scholarship.”
Cox plans to attend college and major in criminal justice. He also hopes to continue his baseball career.