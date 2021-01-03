ALLPORT — West Branch’s Brianna Bone knows adversity. She’s run cross county for four years and has dealt with numerous injuries, including a nagging knee injury that hampered her senior year on the course.
The daughter of Tracey and Ryan Bone also plays softball.
Bone began playing softball in third grade before picking up cross country in ninth grade. She has a total of four letters in the two sports.
She said softball is her favorite sport.
“I’m able to meet new people and make new friends,” Bone said.
The Lady Warrior senior said she enjoys playing sports because she enjoys meeting new people and the competition.
She said she looks up to her parents as her role models.
“They have been there since day one,” said Bone. “They spend countless hours of extra practices with me to make me better. They always encouraged me to always do my best and when I’m down on myself they make sure to always tell me the positive things I have done.”
Bone spends plenty of time with dad Ryan as well, as he is a varsity assistant coach for the Lady Warrior softball team.
The senior said that her first varsity game pitching at Bellwood-Antis was her favorite sports moment, because she got the win.
Getting back on the diamond is something that Bone is hoping to do this season, after having her junior season cancelled by the PIAA in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“During the spring when COVID-19 got worse, I didn’t get to play my junior year,” she said. “Being able to run my senior year of cross country was a blessing because every race I ran meant something because it could’ve been my last race.”
Outside of sports, Bone enjoys spending time with her family and playing with her pets — Willow, Lilley and Barkley.
She also enjoys running. Bone has done two half-marathons (Blue and Gray in Gettysburg and Run with the Elk in Benezette). She is planning to train for a full marathon next.
At school, Bone is a member of the Running Club and she plays travel softball.
She plans to attend Penn State DuBois to major in early childhood education. Bone will also play softball for the Lady Lions.